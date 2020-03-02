Thirty-year-old booked for ‘sexually harassing’ woman in Ahmedabad

The police have booked the accused under Indian penal code sections 354 A, 452, 323 and 506 for making sexually coloured remarks and sexual harassment, trespass, assault and criminal intimidation. (Rerpresenataional Image) The police have booked the accused under Indian penal code sections 354 A, 452, 323 and 506 for making sexually coloured remarks and sexual harassment, trespass, assault and criminal intimidation. (Rerpresenataional Image)

Police have booked a 30-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting a 29-year-old woman at a residential society in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

According to police, the woman, who works as a house help, was assaulted around 9 pm on Saturday night.

“As per the complaint filed by the woman, around 9 pm on Saturday, the accused who is her neighbour, forcefully entered her house. At the time of the incident, her 10-year-old son was also present. She alleged that the accused demanded to form a sexual relation with her. When she refused, he threatened her with dire consequences,” said a senior police official. “The accused then allegedly tried to force himself on her and when she resisted, he hit her and her son.”

The police have booked the accused under Indian penal code sections 354 A, 452, 323 and 506 for making sexually coloured remarks and sexual harassment, trespass, assault and criminal intimidation.

“Efforts are on to nab the accused,” added the official.

