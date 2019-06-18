Toggle Menu
Thirty-four Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship in Rajasthan

A total of 79 Pak migrants have been given Indian citizenship from January 1 to June 17 this year, Swarup said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said they have been living in the country for over a decade. (Representational image)

The Rajasthan government has granted Indian citizenship to 34 Pakistani migrants living in the state for more than a decade, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said 34 migrants have been granted Indian citizenship in June 2019.

He said they have been living in the country for over a decade.

The displaced include 19 from Barmer, 10 from Pali and five from Jalore district, he added.

