Thirty farmer groups set for ‘chakka jam’ at 100 locations in Punjab today

Farmers protest at railway platforms in Moga and Phillaur Wednesday. (Ferozepur Railway division)

THIRTY FARMER organisations will be participating in ‘Chakka jam’ at more than 100 locations in Punjab on Wednesday.

This will be done on a nationwide call of the All India Kisan Sangrash Coordination Committee (AIKSCC). ‘Chakka jam’ will be done by more than 250 farmer organisations across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm on state as well as national highways.

Apart from protests against farm laws, farmers will also be protesting across the state against suspension of goods trains in Punjab, confirmed Jagmohan Singh Patiala, working committee member of the AIKSCC.

He said, “A positive decision on local dealer owned Reliance petrol pumps will be announced by farmers’ leaders during the Chakka Jam on Thursday. However, dharnas in front of railway stations, toll plazas, BJP leaders’ houses petrol pumps will continue as usual.”

He said, “After Chakka Jam, we will plan our strategy for the November 26-27 Delhi Chalo nationwide program for which the Delhi Municipal Corporation and even Union government have given us permission to protest at the Ramleela Maidan from November 26 to 28. We are waiting for approval from Delhi Police.”

Jagmohan they will have a nationwide chakka jam, under which they will have road blockades across the country on Thursday from 12 noon to 4 pm. The chakka jam will only be effected on national and state highways. No shops or business establishments would be forced shut during the nationwide stir.

Meanwhile, BKU( Ugrahan) – which is the largest farmer organisation in Punjab, will be organising ‘Chakka jam’ at 35 state as well as national highways in Punjab, out of which two will be on railway tracks outside the private thermals of Nabha thermal plant in Patiala and Bannawali thermal plant in Mansa district.

Kisam Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KSMC) general secretary Satnam Singh Pannu said, “Our committee will be staging protest dharnas at 42 places in Punjab on November 5, most of these will be state as well as national highways.”

The remaining 28 farmer unions will also be blocking most of the state as well as national highways of Punjab. However, the protests will be more consolidated in Malwa districts because unions have a strong base in these districts.

Dr Darshan Pal, President of Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) on behalf of all unions stated, “We regret inconvenience to the masses in general, but ambulances, fuel vehicles will be given way.”

Farmer bodies in Punjab that are protesting against the central farm laws on Wednesday asserted there were presently no blockades of railway tracks and the platforms would be vacated, as they slammed the Centre over the power crisis in the state.

Coal supplies to thermal power plants in Punjab have been severely affected after the Railways suspended the operation of freight trains due to the blockade of some tracks by farmers over the three new contentious legislations.

The farmer outfits claim they are not protesting on the rail tracks now, but near it and on the platforms, while the Railways maintain that the agitation is still continuing on some tracks.

SAD supports Chakka Jam

SAD president Sukhbir Badal announced support for the ‘chakka jam’ on Wednesday. He said SAD workers would join farmers in enforcing the programme and participate in it wholeheartedly. He said that in the future too, SAD would support all initiatives taken by farmer organisations to secure the rights of the farming community of the state.

