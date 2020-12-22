Third wettest monsoon in country since 1994: IMD

According to the IMD, the seasonal rainfall over the country was above average between the months of June and September. The highest rainfall was experienced in August.

India experienced its third wettest monsoon in 2020 in 25 years clocking in 109 percent of its Long Period Average (LPA), according to a post-monsoon analysis by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the findings of which were released Monday.

According to IMD, the country received its highest rainfall in 1994 — 112 percent of LPA —followed by 110 percent of LPA in 2019. In terms of distribution, Central India received the highest rainfall this year, according to the weather monitoring agency.

The report said around 40 percent of the country received excess rainfall, 45 percent received normal rainfall, while 15 percent received deficient rainfall.

Northeast India, western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh received deficient rainfall this year. The Southwest monsoon current reached south Andaman Sea and Nicobar Islands on 17th May 2020, five days ahead of schedule, but then remained sluggish in the rest of its advance. The withdrawal of the monsoon, from western and north western India was also delayed, starting on September 28, 12 days after normal. This year also saw two major cyclonic storms – super cyclone Amphan over the Bay of Bengal and the severe cyclonic storm Nisarga in Maharashtra.

