Third suspected honour killing in Haryana in less than 10 days

IN YET another suspected honour killing in Haryana, a man was bludgeoned to death in Sirsa district Tuesday.

The incident took place in Nathor village, Rania. The deceased was identified as Nikku Singh. According to police, the assailants attacked Nikku Singh on his head and face multiple times with sharp-edged weapons, which resulted in his death.

A woman of the same village had gone missing from her home, police said. Her family had leveled accusations against Nikku Singh, who had later gotten married to the same woman.

“We have registered a case on charge of murder against unidentified persons. Investigations are on,” one of the officers probing the case said.

Last week, in Panipat, a man identified as Neeraj, 23, was stabbed multiple times allegedly by his newly-wed wife Komal’s brothers. While Neeraj succumbed to injuries on the spot, the assailants are still at large. The attack was also captured by CCTVs installed in the market area of Bhavna Chowk in Panipat city. Eye witnesses informed police about the incident. Neeraj was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. His body had 12 stab wounds.

Police said Neeraj and Komal belonged to different castes and had gotten married in November, against the wishes of Komal’s family.

In the last week of December, another such incident of suspected honour killing came to light in Rohtak district where a young man Rohit and woman Pooja, who planned to marry, were shot dead in broad daylight. Rohit’s family had alleged that Pooja’s family orchestrated the attack on the couple that resulted in their deaths.

Police had registered a case and were investigating the matter. Pooja and Rohit fad died on the spot, while Rohit’s brother Mohit, who too was accompanying them to the court, sustained four bullet injuries in the attack that took place near Maharishi Dayanand University’s Gate No. 1 around 4 pm.