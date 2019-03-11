3rd surgical strike will be done by voters on Opposition parties during polls: Sushma Swaraj

THE NATION was safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had always displayed a strong political will through surgical strikes and air strike whenever terror raised its head, said Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Sunday.

Swaraj was addressing the BJP Women’s Conclave held in Mumbai. Swaraj said, “The third surgical strike will be done by the voters of India against the Opposition parties in the 2019 elections.” Stating that the BJP was set to return to power at the Centre, Swaraj also said, “The entire nation is chanting only three slogans — Bharat mata ki jai, Vande Mataram, Jai Hind.”

In an appeal to party workers, she urged them to be prepared with answers and reasons when campaigning on critical issues. To those seeking proof of the air strike on terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan, the rebuttal should be, “The armed forces were there to attack terrorist camps. It is not their job to bring the dead bodies of terrorists to India,” added Swaraj.

Citing her experience in electoral politics, she further said woman party workers had a greater role to play and were better campaigners because they were hard working and had the patience to personally connect to voters and their families.

She pointed to a series of welfare schemes launched by the government to address the concerns of women. “From unborn children in mothers’ wombs to gender equality to old women, the government has taken care of all segments during its tenure at the Centre. It has truly lived up to the promise of sabka saath, sabka vikas,” she added.