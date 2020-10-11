Third straight day of record cases in Bengal, recovery rate drops further

Artists gives final touches to a wall graffiti in Kolkata, honouring frontline COVID-19 warriors. (Express Photo : Partha Paul)

West Bengal on Saturday reported a record increase in Covid-19 cases for the third straight day as 3,591 infections pushed up the total case count to 2,91,194. The active caseload is up to 29,793.

As a result of these additions to the caseload, the discharge rate has taken a hit this week. On Saturday, it dropped to 87.86 per cent from 87.9 per cent the day before. According to the state health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 62 people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 5,563.

Just over 58 per cent of the latest cases and 48 deaths were reported from the South Bengal pandemic hotspot comprising Kolkata, its three neighbouring districts, and Hooghly. Of these five, only Hooghly did not report any death while the infection continued to wreak havoc in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, which accounted for almost three quarters of the infections and 32 fatalities. While the capital now has 6,513 active cases, the district to its north is second with 6,382 patients.

The districts of Purba and Paschim Medinipur recorded four fatalities, and saw their active cases rise. While Purba Medinipur now has 1,259 patients, its adjoining district has 953 active cases. In Nadia, another South Bengal district where the situation is of concern, the active caseload rose to 1,100.

Up in North Bengal, the situation in Malda continued to worsen, with its active caseload jumping to 791. It now trails only Darjeeling, which has 817 patients.

According to the state health department, 42,855 tests were conducted in 24 hours while the test positivity rate kept inching back towards 8 per cent. It was up to 7.98 per cent on Saturday.

Meanwhile, doctors at a private hospital here said that actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19, was still in the “high-risk zone”.

A doctor treating the 85-year-old actor said he was “quite restless and in a semi-conscious stage”. His oxygen saturation was “brought to normal”, the doctor added.

“His sodium level has been corrected but his potassium level is low and is being corrected. Chatterjee is very drowsy, severely disoriented and restless. His oxygen saturation level has been brought to normal and he does not have a fever but he is still in the high-risk zone,” said the doctor.

