Third Sero Survey in Gurgaon to begin today

People above the age of 45 queue up for second dose of Covid vaccine, in Gurgaon, Haryana. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The third sero survey in Gurgaon is set to begin today, with officials from the health department revealing it will cover 400 people from across the district.

According to officials, for the purpose of the survey, the rural and urban parts of the district have been divided into 20 clusters, from which samples will be collected for IgG antibodies test to determine whether or not people have developed antibodies against Coronavirus.

“The survey will be carried out on people in 20 different clusters in Gurgaon, of which eight are clusters in urban areas while 12 are clusters in rural parts of the district,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.

“A total of 400 people will be covered in the survey, with 20 people being targeted from each cluster. Of these, 12 samples will be taken from people above the age of 18, six samples from those between the ages of 10 and 17, and two samples from children between the ages of six and nine,” he said.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Jai Prakash added, “This survey will help to easily ascertain whether the people have had Coronavirus before or not. If they have had the infection and have recovered from it on their own, this will also be determined from the test. It will also help to see whether antibodies against Coronavirus have been formed in their body or not.”

Two serological surveys have been conducted in Gurgaon, along with the rest of Haryana, since the Coronavirus pandemic first broke out last year. In the first survey, seropositivity in rural areas was found to be 5.7 percent while in the urban areas it was 18.5 percent. In the second survey, the seropositivity in both had increased – in rural areas to 10.1 percent, and in urban areas to 25.9 percent. The first sero survey was carried out in August, while the second was conducted in October.