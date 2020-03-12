Third coronavirus case confirmed in Rajasthan

The ACS said that over 200 persons, who came in contact with the man, have been identified.(File) The ACS said that over 200 persons, who came in contact with the man, have been identified.(File)

In the third case of coronavirus in Rajasthan, an 85-year-old man in Jaipur who had returned from Dubai on February 28 has tested positive for coronavirus, government officials said Wednesday.

Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Health and Family Welfare, said, “The Jaipur person who travelled to Dubai, has unfortunately tested positive – it has been confirmed now. We have also got the manifest of the Spicejet flight he took from Dubai to Jaipur and are doing due diligence on that.”

The 85-year-old had arrived in Jaipur on February 28. After being treated at three different private hospitals, the man was admitted at the government-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital here around 3 am on March 9. He was found presumptive coronavirus positive after the first test came positive. The doctors then proceeded with a fresh sample, which also came out positive. He is now being kept at the hospital’s isolation ward.

Those who were on board the flight from Dubai have been asked to contact the nearest health institution.

Government officials said that all those who came in touch with the person will be screened, including all those living within three kilometres of the patient’s residence. The man’s 78-year-old wife and a 50-year-old son have also been kept in isolation and their samples have been sent for examination. The ACS said that over 200 persons, who came in contact with the man, have been identified.

Before the 85-year-old, only an Italian couple had tested coronavirus positive in Rajasthan. So far, as many as 335 samples have been tested at SMS. Of these, three have returned positive, 328 have come out negative while the result of four others is awaited.

