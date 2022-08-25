scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Think what can we do for women workforce: PM Modi during labour ministry’s conference

The Prime Minister said the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for small and medium industries helped save 1.5 crore jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday India could achieve targeted results, in line with Vision 2047, by making right use of women power.

Delivering his inaugural address via a video link, at the two-day conference of labour ministers and secretaries of states and Union Territories here, the PM said, “We have to think what more can we do for our women workforce, particularly in the emerging sectors. We can make good use of the women power by adopting flexible work hours, which is the future need.” Noting that India lagged behind in deriving benefits of the first three Industrial Revolutions, Narendra Modi said quick decisions need to be taken, and also implemented fast, so that the country took advantage of the ongoing fourth Industrial Revolution.

“We have to get ready fast,” he said.

Referring to the growth of online services, Modi said right policies and efforts would make India a global leader in the domain.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation also came to the aid of the workers by advancing hundreds crores of rupees during the pandemic.

“The entire country stood by our workforce during the pandemic,” he noted.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 05:55:04 pm
What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

