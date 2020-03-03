Think twice before speaking: BJP tells Mamata Banerjee

Union Minister Babul Supriyo. (File Photo) Union Minister Babul Supriyo. (File Photo)

The BJP on Monday hit back at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for calling Delhi riots a “pre-planned genocide”, saying that the Trinamool Congress chief “should think twice before speaking such things”.

Union minister and BJP MP from Bengal, Babul Supriyo said, “She (Mamata) doesn’t understand the meaning of genocide and should think twice before speaking such things.”

He said that peace has returned to Delhi. “If she has any suggestions, she should meet Amit Shah,” Supriyo said.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said her government “has failed to act against those who chant anti-India slogans”.

Meanwhile, the Congress was critical of the CM, saying that she should have not met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Odisha last week if her concern about the riots in Delhi was genuine.

