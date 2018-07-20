Thieves break into Ranjit Vilas Palace in Gujarat’s Morbi, swipe silverware worth Rs 8 lakh

Once the royal family was alerted about the theft, the security guards also notified about the hammer with which they used to toll a bell has gone missing. The hammer was used to alert the family of the constant vigil. (File Photo) Once the royal family was alerted about the theft, the security guards also notified about the hammer with which they used to toll a bell has gone missing. The hammer was used to alert the family of the constant vigil. (File Photo)

Thieves allegedly broke into Ranjit Vilas Palace in Morbi district of Gujarat on Thursday and stole articles including silverware worth Rs 8 lakh. The palace belongs to the royals of erstwhile Wankaner town located on Gadhio hill. The royal family came to know about the incident after the helps noted some articles were missing from the collection.

In his complaint, Kesridevsinh, the scion of the royal family, said the total worth of the articles was around Rs 8 lakh. He added that the theft took place between 10:30 am and 2:30 pm on Thursday.

“A help who went to the section of the palace where these articles were kept, for routine cleaning and sweeping job and found a windowpane in the gallery broken. He also noticed that some articles were missing. He notified Kesridevsinh, who lives in Ranivas, a nearby building,” Wankaner city police inspector BT Wadhia told The Indian Express on Friday.

Officers of Wanaker police station said the thieves, after making their way into the palace after breaking a windowpane, broke into the piano room where they swiped two silver chairs, collectively weighing around 60 kg and a marble-gold-plated Victorian clock.

The intruders lifted a silver replica of Wankaner House built in Mumbai weighing around 25 kg, a house replica weighing two kg, a silver cannon replica weighing around 1 kg and a silver statue of a woman weighing around 500 grammes from the Darbar Hall. The thieves later targeted the bedroom on the first floor and lifted four poles along with a frame which is used to hang curtains over the bed. The poles and frame collectively weigh around 10 to 15 kg. The thieves also decamped with a brass statue of a horse and a message box.

Security guards later also notified that the hammer with which they used to toll a bell is also missing. The police inspector said they were also investigating if some insider was involved. There has yet been no arrest in this connection.

