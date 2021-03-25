scorecardresearch
‘Thief’ tests Covid positive, jumps off bridge on way to hospital in Surat

The Amroli police had caught Devan Bhambhor (24), a resident of Mota Varachha, in a vehicle theft case on Monday. Bhambhor was tested positive for the virus Tuesday after he underwent the mandatory Covid-19 test.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
March 25, 2021 6:16:55 am
A 24-YEAR-OLD man, caught by the Surat police in an alleged vehicle theft case, jumped off a bridge after he was tested positive for the coronavirus while he was begin taken to a hospital. He was declared dead on arrival at New Civil hospital, police said Wednesday.

A 24-YEAR-OLD man, caught by the Surat police in an alleged vehicle theft case, jumped off a bridge after he was tested positive for the coronavirus while he was begin taken to a hospital. He was declared dead on arrival at New Civil hospital, police said Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, he was escorted by a policeman in 108 ambulance to the New Civil Hospital for treatment. “On the way to the hospital, when the ambulance slowed down on Katargam overbridge Bhambor tried to escape but was caught by the policeman who was guarding him. The accused kicked the cop, came out from the ambulance and jumped off the bridge.

He fell 30-foot down on a road and incurred severe head injuries. He was rushed to New Civil Hospital but was declared dead on arrival,” ACP G Division S M Patel said. An accidental death complaint has been lodged at Katargam police station, he said.

