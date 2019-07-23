They will never be inducted into party, even if sky falls: Siddaramaiah on rebel MLAs

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Tuesday flayed the BJP for gaining access to power through the backdoor and said an “unethical, illegal and anti-constitutional government” was coming to power in Karnataka. “The BJP was coming to power through the backdoor. They (BJP) have no faith in democracy. They allowed defection, horse-trading and lured the MLAs,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka headed by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy collapsed capping a 14-month long turbulent tenure, losing a vote of confidence in the Assembly, setting the stage for the BJP’s return to power in the southern state.

The confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy received 99 votes in favour and 105 against it.

After losing the trust vote, Kumaraswamy, 59, went to Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala

Later, Siddaramaiah did not mince his words when he took to Twitter and said, “I would like to reaffirm that those who have fallen for Operation Kamala will never be inducted back to our party. Even if the sky is falling down!!”

This was in reference to the rebel MLAs of the Congress and the JD(S) who had resigned, while Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh had withdrawn their support to the coalition government, pushing it to the precipice. The Congress and the JD(S) had sought disqualification of their rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law but they were not deterred by it and skipped the assembly proceedings during the crucial confidence vote Tuesday. The rebel MLAs have sought four weeks’ time to appear before Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in connection with the plea for their disqualification from the State Assembly.

A disqualified member loses seat but can get re-elected to the assembly.

Subsequently, in a series of tweets, the former CM took a veiled dig at the BJP and said that “If we don’t have an ideology, there will be no point of being in public space. “Service to public is the only motivation for us to enter politics. It is not a job but a passion. If we don’t have an ideology, there will be no point of being in public space. I believe in the Constitution & it envisages social justice for all which is also my vision.”