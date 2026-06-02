‘They poured hot water, chilli powder on him’: Third case of ‘custodial torture’ emerges in Odisha

Police said in a statement that the services of a trainee IPS officer, who was in charge of the Kabisuryanagar police station, have been “withdrawn”.

The death of a person with disabilities has sparked allegations of custodial torture in Odisha’s Ganjam district, with his family alleging he was illegally detained, making it the third allegation of police excess in the state in the past week.

The family of 32-year-old Sushant Sahu from Subalaya village claimed he and another relative, Iswar, were picked up on May 25 over a dispute at a stone quarry where they worked. The family claimed Sahu was kept in police custody for a week.

Police said in a statement that the services of a trainee IPS officer, who was in charge of the Kabisuryanagar police station, have been “withdrawn”.