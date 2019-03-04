They don’t understand us, our forest, say tribals in shadow of eviction

As they sit on the forest floor, fifty of them from 17 villages and seven gram panchayats, Tikam Nagvanshi puts his hand on one of the sal trees that tower above them and says, “They ask us for forms, signatures, maps and documents, and come in their cars to judge us… We have lived here before they could write on paper, or the first car was seen here, or people knew what a map or a pen even was. This forest is our home.”

On February 13, the Supreme Court directed the eviction of families whose claims had been rejected under the Forest Rights Act, an order impacting over 10 lakh tribals and other forest dwellers across the country. Though the court later stayed its order till July 10, deep within the forests of Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district, there is still worry — and anger that “the whims of government officials” have brought them to the brink of eviction.

Nagvanshi is the sarpanch of Kurrubhata village, one of the 17 villages in a committee the villagers have created called Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve Forest Jansamiti. “Almost every family here has applied for individual rights under the Forest Rights Act, and we have all lived here for generations. But only 20 per cent have got ‘van patta (land deed)’. That’s because government officials do not want to give us land, because if they do, we get the right to decide what to do with it,” he said.

Nagvanshi has been applying for land rights every year since 2009. The Act allows people to get land rights if they have lived on the land for at least three generations before December 2005. “We would fill up the form, but when the revenue officials and forest officials came for their ground check, they would say they do not have our land in their records,” he says.

For the last five years, these villages have also been applying for community rights under the Act. “The officials say this falls in the core area of the sanctuary, and they are processing our claims. But we have lived here for generations,before this was declared a sanctuary,” he says.

The Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary came into being in 1983, while the neighbouring Sitanadi Wildlife Sanctuary was created in 1974, both then merging into one tiger reserve in 2009. “Before all these dates, I was born here, so were my parents and grandparents,” said the 65-year-old Nagvanshi.

Benipuri Goswami, an activist who works on FRA rights, says most rejections come at the stage of “ground checks”. “Villagers are required to have certifications such as the ‘jaati praman patra’, and there are many who don’t have it. But let’s say they do and the stage for ground checks arrive. Most people who live in the forest are not lettered. So if an official comes and you tell him that this is your five acres, he might enter that as one acre in his records, and you have no way of knowing. Often they write ‘nirast (rejected)’, but tell tribals that their claims have been approved. It’s only years later that they realise their names are not on records. They can then appeal, but there is no hearing,” he says.

Often though, there are rejections simply because there’s little understanding of the tribal way of life.

For instance, most of the 17 villages in the committee have tribals from the Gond community, but Chindaula is home to the Kamars, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group.

Says Goswami, “There are 62 claims in Chindaula, but most have been rejected because when the team came and looked for proof that the Kamars either lived on the land or tilled it, they looked for farm equipment — a bullock cart, or a spade. But the Kamars do shifting cultivation and plant with their hands. The officials didn’t understand that and rejected all the claims.”

The villagers bristle at the argument that their presence has led to a depletion of forests.

“They reject our claims because they say there are tigers in the reserve. We have not seen one in 30 years. Is that our fault? Those from the cities do not understand our relationship with the forest. My name in Nagvanshi, and I worship snakes. We are the ones who protect the forest and the life in it. Have we, like the government, cut sal and saugaun trees and taken them away to sell?” asks Nagvanshi.

Villagers admit that the new government in the state has invited everyone whose claims have been rejected to re-apply. But if they end up being evicted, villagers say there is only one option left them to exercise. “Road pe utarba (We will come down to the roads). We will fight and raise our voices,” says Nagvanshi.