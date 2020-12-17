scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Top news

They come during high tide, go out during low: Mamata Banerjee

Indirectly targeting rebel party leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is likely to join BJP later this week, she told a public rally in Coochbehar, “One or two come during the high tide and go out during the low. It doesn’t matter.”

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | December 17, 2020 3:57:13 am
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP calling TMC leaders, west bengal news,West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express File)

Accusing the BJP of trying to poach Trinamool Congress leaders ahead of next year’s assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said there may be a couple of “opportunists” in her party but the “real assets are the old-timers”.

Indirectly targeting rebel party leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is likely to join BJP later this week, she told a public rally in Coochbehar, “One or two come during the high tide and go out during the low. It doesn’t matter.”

“Those who were there in Trinamool from the first day, they are still here. They’ll continue to fight… One changes his clothes but not ideology,” said the chief minister, who is on a three-day tour of North Bengal.

She claimed the BJP was trying to coerce Trinamool Congress leaders to join the saffron party. “Imagine the audacity of the BJP leaders, they are calling up my state president Subrata Bakshi and asking him to join the party.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 16: Latest News

Advertisement