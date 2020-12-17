They come during high tide, go out during low: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express File)

Accusing the BJP of trying to poach Trinamool Congress leaders ahead of next year’s assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said there may be a couple of “opportunists” in her party but the “real assets are the old-timers”.

Indirectly targeting rebel party leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is likely to join BJP later this week, she told a public rally in Coochbehar, “One or two come during the high tide and go out during the low. It doesn’t matter.”

“Those who were there in Trinamool from the first day, they are still here. They’ll continue to fight… One changes his clothes but not ideology,” said the chief minister, who is on a three-day tour of North Bengal.

She claimed the BJP was trying to coerce Trinamool Congress leaders to join the saffron party. “Imagine the audacity of the BJP leaders, they are calling up my state president Subrata Bakshi and asking him to join the party.”

