‘They are young’: J-K’s ruling party seeks release of those held during protest against Khamenei killing

lthough there has been no official confirmation from the J&K Police on the number of those detained after these protests, NC chief spokesperson and Zadibal MLA, Tavir Sadiq, who led the delegation to the Lok Bhawan in Srinagar on Sunday, estimated that there are “over 200 people detained from across the Valley.” (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
After the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in strikes on Iran by the US and Israel, thousands in Kashmir took to the streets on March 1. Although there has been no official confirmation from the J&K Police on the number of those detained after these protests, NC chief spokesperson and Zadibal MLA, Tavir Sadiq, who led the delegation to the Lok Bhawan in Srinagar on Sunday, estimated that there are “over 200 people detained from across the Valley.”
Sadiq was accompanied by Chadoora MLA Ali Mohammad Dar, Pattan MLA Javaid Riyaz Bedar and Sonawari MLA Hilal Akbar Lone.
After the meeting, Sadiq said, “Spontaneous protests broke out here after the death of Ayatollah Khamenei. Some FIRs have been filed around this in different police stations, and many young men from the areas we represent have been booked.”
The MLAs have urged the L-G to withdraw these FIRs and release those detained, “since they are young and were caught in the spontaneous expression of their grief,” Sadiq said.
After the meeting, the NC delegation said that the L-G, who is in charge of law and order in J&K, gave them an assurance that he would “review” these FIRs and take appropriate action.
NC’s Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu were also booked by the J&K Police, which accused them of circulating “misleading online content”.
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In an effort to restore calm to the region, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had also chaired a meeting between the administration, religious leaders and civil society members in Srinagar following protests and clashes in the Union Territory after the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More