‘They are young’: J-K’s ruling party seeks release of those held during protest against Khamenei killing

lthough there has been no official confirmation from the J&K Police on the number of those detained after these protests, NC chief spokesperson and Zadibal MLA, Tavir Sadiq, who led the delegation to the Lok Bhawan in Srinagar on Sunday, estimated that there are “over 200 people detained from across the Valley.” (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A delegation of National Conference legislators met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday to seek the release of individuals detained in the aftermath of protests in Kashmir in the first week of March.

After the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in strikes on Iran by the US and Israel, thousands in Kashmir took to the streets on March 1. Although there has been no official confirmation from the J&K Police on the number of those detained after these protests, NC chief spokesperson and Zadibal MLA, Tavir Sadiq, who led the delegation to the Lok Bhawan in Srinagar on Sunday, estimated that there are “over 200 people detained from across the Valley.”