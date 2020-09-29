‘They are insulting farmers’: PM Modi on tractor burning at Rajpath over farm Bills protest

The tractor set on fire at India Gate on Monday. (Express)

Attacking the Opposition over the protests against the contentious farm Bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said some people do not want farmers to sell their produce in the open market and are insulting them by setting fire to “goods and equipment worshipped by farmers”.

“Today, even when the central government is giving the farmers their rights, these people came down on protest. These people want the farmers of the country could not sell their produce in the open market. These people are now insulting the farmers by setting fire to the goods and equipment that the farmer worships,” the PM said, referring to an incident at Rajpath where a group of men, including several members of the Youth Congress’s Punjab unit, set a tractor on fire on Monday morning to protest against the farm Bills.

The prime minister, who inaugurated six projects related to Namami Gange mission in Uttarakhand via video conferencing, said those opposing farm reform bills want middlemen to earn profit at the cost of farmers’ freedom. “Farmers can now sell their produce to anyone, anywhere. But when the Centre is giving farmers their rights, these people are opposing it. They don’t want farmers to sell their produce in open market, they want middlemen to earn profit. They are opposing the freedom of farmers,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister also said that the chorus around his government doing away with minimum support price (MSP) for farm produce is “misleading”. “For years, they said that they will implement MSP but they never did. This was done by our govt as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission,” he said.

“Today these people are also spreading confusion over MSP. There will also be MSP in the country and the farmer will also have the freedom to sell crops anywhere in the country. But some people are unable to tolerate this freedom. They are having problem as another means of their earning black money has ended,” he added.

On the clean Ganga mission, PM Modi said in the past decades, huge initiatives were taken up to clean the river but they failed as they had “neither public participation nor farsightedness”.

“Had the old methods been adopted, the situation would have been equally bad today. But we moved forward with new thinking, new approach. We have not limited the Namami Gange Mission to the cleanliness of Ganga, but have made it the largest and comprehensive river conservation program in the country,” the PM said.

PM Modi also marked the four years of Surgical Strikes carried out by the Indian Army, saying when the brave armymen carried out strikes and destroyed the bases of terror in Pakistan, the Opposition was seeking evidence. “By opposing the surgical strike also, these people have cleared their intention in front of the country,” the PM said.

