Chinmayanand case: There’s no proof against her, says father, this is just pressure to drop case

Asserting that his daughter was arrested to put pressure on her and her family to stop pursuing the case, the father of the 23-year-old law student who has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of sexual assault said Wednesday that police had little evidence against her and alleged that police were trying to “save” Chinmayanand.

Advertising

Speaking to The Indian Express, her father said: “The SIT today arrested my daughter on false allegations. There is no evidence against her and SIT booked her on false charges showing that she was with those three youths (arrested in the extortion case). It is all false. My daughter has nothing to do with this. In her statement, my daughter never confessed to any crime and SIT has been spreading lies in the media.”

The SIT arrested the woman Wednesday, a day after she filed anticipatory bail in a local court of Shahjahanpur, in an extortion case filed by Chinmayanand’s lawyer Om Singh, in which three men were arrested on September 20. The court had directed the SIT to file its reply to the plea and fixed Thursday as the next date of hearing.

“The court had yesterday asked SIT to bring all documents related to the case. Since the SIT had no evidence against my daughter, and felt she may get bail, they arrested her. We will be moving a contempt of court plea tomorrow,” her father said.

Advertising

“We are now sure the SIT was working on directions from the state government… Since day one, they wanted to save Chinmayanand in the case. Despite evidence against him and my daughter’s statement, the SIT never booked Chinmayanand on rape charges. On the direction of the state government, the SIT wanted to build pressure on us so that we stopped pursuing the case against Chinmayanand,” he said.

Chinmayanand was arrested on September 20 in the sexual assault case but has been booked under Section 376-C of the IPC – sexual intercourse by a person in authority.

Her father said the SIT had Tuesday also attempted to arrest his daughter when she was on her way to the anticipatory bail hearing. “The SIT stopped my daughter a short distance from court. SIT officials were trying to take her with them. My daughter called me and I rushed to the spot with a few lawyers. When we raised objections, the SIT allowed her to attend court proceeding. The SIT was present in court yesterday through the hearing,” he said.

According to her brother, the SIT Wednesday arrived at their home “on the pretext” of speaking to the woman. “After talking to my sister for a few minutes, the SIT told us they were arresting her. When my sister objected and refused to go with them, an SIT officer dragged her inside a car and took her away,” he said.

“The SIT took my sister barefoot and they did not even allow her to change her clothes,” he said, adding that one policewoman also twisted his sister’s hand when she refused to leave with them.

WATCH | BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand in trouble as law student goes missing

“The SIT also misbehaved with other family members of the house when they raised objections. The SIT’s behaviour is in complete contrast to how they arrested Chinmayanand. He was given full honour because of his link with the BJP. Since we are ordinary persons and showed courage to fight against Chinmayanand, the SIT misbehaved with our family threatened them. The SIT also pushed me and my father when we objected,” he said.