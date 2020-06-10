‘Another lockdown after June 15’: PIB says it’s fake news

The screenshot of the fake news (Source: PIB/twitter) The screenshot of the fake news (Source: PIB/twitter)

A screenshot, purported to be a bulletin by a news channel, which says there will be another lockdown after June 15, is making rounds on social media.

The message also says that the Ministry of Home Affairs will impose a complete ban on air and train travel.

Guess what? The news is fake.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Wednesday confirmed in a tweet that the news is false and misleading.

PIB also warned to beware of such fake news.

In its last order dated May 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced a phased lifting of the lockdown. In the first phase starting June 8, it had said that religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls would be allowed to re-open.

In phase II, schools and colleges would open only after consultations with the states.

In phase III, international air travel, metro rail, cinema halls, gyms, entertainment parks and bars would open depending on the situation, the MHA had also said.

