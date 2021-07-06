There’s difference in words, actions of Sangh, BJP, govt: Mayawati on Bhagwat’s DNA remark

"It is the result of the blind support of RSS to BJP and its governments that the poison of casteism, political hatred and communal violence is plaguing normal life," she added. (ANI)

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remark that the DNA of all Indians is the same has not gone down well as there is a difference in the words and actions of the Sangh, the BJP and the government.

She said the RSS chief’s statement was like “Muh me Ram, bagal me chhuri”, a Hindi proverb that roughly translates to showing a two-faced nature.’

Reacting to Mayawati’s statement, a BJP spokesperson said that those indulging in dynastic politics, casteism and corruption will neither understand nor like the work culture of the Sangh.

Addressing an event in Ghaziabad on Sunday, Bhagwat said Hindu-Muslim unity is misleading as they’re not different, but one and that the DNA of all Indians are same, irrespective of religion.

“Bhagwat’s remarks that the DNA of all Indians is the same and violence is against Hindutva is not going down well as there is a difference in the words and actions of the Sangh, BJP and the government that is there for everyone to see,” Mayawati said in a statement in Hindi.

About the RSS chief’s comment that uniting the society cannot be left to political parties, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said he was cursing the country’s politics by calling it divisive, and that is not right.

“It is the result of the blind support of RSS to BJP and its governments that the poison of casteism, political hatred and communal violence is plaguing normal life,” she added.

“Without the cooperation and support of the RSS, the existence of the BJP is nothing. Why is the RSS not able to get what it wants to be implemented by the BJP and its governments?” Mayawati asked.

Hitting back at the BSP supremo, the BJP’s UP spokesperson Sakshi Diwakar said the Sangh is a patriotic organization and it is working with a sense of pride for nation and society building.

“The volunteers of the Sangh are working continuously to inculcate the spirit of service, harmony and self-respect and those indulging in politics of family, casteism and corruption will neither understand nor like the work culture of the Sangh.”

Mayawati, who is facing a continuous electoral debacle, is furious with her shrinking base. Her plan to come to power through casteist thinking and policies of appeasement can never be fulfilled, Diwakar said.

“The governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working on the policy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas’. This is the reason why the public’s faith in the BJP has become even stronger,” he added.