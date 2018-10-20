There should be ‘statue of disharmony’ of Modi, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Prime minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma.) Prime minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma.)

As the ‘Statue of Unity’ of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is set to be unveiled in Gujarat, there should also be a “statue of disharmony” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said here Saturday. It was unfortunate that Patel’s statue will be unveiled by those who spread “disharmony and hatred”, said Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, speaking to the media here.

“On October 31, respected Prime Minister Modi is coming to unveil the Statue of Unity of Sardar Patel (at Kevadiya in Narmada district). There should also be a statue of Narendra Modi….called `statue of disharmony’,” he said. “People who are known to spread disharmony and hatred are going to unveil the statue of Sardar Patel. There cannot be anything more unfortunate for the country,” he said. Singh attacked the Modi government for failing to fulfil promises made before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“People trusted their prime minister that he will bring black money back, but in the last four and a half years, black money has doubled. It was said everybody will get Rs 15 lakh, but later it was termed as `jumla’ (a slogan),” he said. “Youth are still waiting for jobs, and it was for the first time in independent India that farmers had to dump the produce on roads,” Singh said. “He (Modi) had promised to end inflation. But petrol and diesel prices are soaring. People are crying due to inflation. There is a great disappointment among people,” he claimed.

The AAP leader was here for the hearing of a Rs 5,000 crore defamation suit filed in a city court against him by industrialist Anil Ambani over Singh’s comments on the Rafale deal. Modi has “hurt the dignity of the office of prime minister” by signing the Rafale fighter jet deal, Singh said.”Rafale deal is the biggest scam in the country. Are you the prime minister of a few corporates, or of the people of Gujarat, or the country?” the AAP leader asked.

On the defamation case, Singh said those “raising their voice against them are slapped with defamation suits”. “Since court fee is free (zero) in Gujarat, anybody can come here and file a defamation suit of Rs 5,000 crore or Rs 10,000 crore,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App