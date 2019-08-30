Don’t have to agree on everything but should hear each other’s point of view: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that people need not to agree on everything but there should be ‘enough civility’ in public life to hear different points of view.

Modi made the remarks while addressing the Manorama News Conclave in Kochi via a video link from New Delhi. “We need not have to agree on everything but there must be enough civility in public life for differing streams to be able to hear each other’s point of view,” the PM said, adding that there should be continuous dialogue in society irrespective of differing views.

“Usually, it is believed that public figures prefer to be on forums whose thought process matches with the person’s own world view. Because there is a lot of comfort in being among such people,” he said.

“Of course, I also cherish being among such surroundings but at the same time, I believe there must be a constant and continuous dialogue between individuals and organisations irrespective of one’s thought process,” Modi added.

‘Surnames of youth don’t matter now’

During his address, Modi said that for several years, a culture was created in which aspirations were seen in a bad light, adding, that opportunities came to individuals depending upon their surname or contacts.

“Success depended on whether you belonged to an Old Boy’s club. Big cities, big institutions & big families…this is all that mattered,” the prime minister said. “This is an India where the surnames of the youth do not matter. What matters is their ability to make their own name,” he said.