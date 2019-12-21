There is no plan of NRC in any other part of the country: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in New Delhi. (Express file photo) Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in New Delhi. (Express file photo)

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tells The Indian Express that the protesters against the new citizenship law are misguided. Excerpts

The situation is very tense in many parts of the country.

It is very unfortunate. Rumours are being spread to misguide people about Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), some people are using NRC to spread anarchy. But we are confident good sense will prevail…There is nothing in CAA that takes away citizenship of any Indian. No community, including Muslims, has anything to fear because so far as we are concerned, they are equal partners in the progress of the nation.

Was the government caught unawares by the scale of the protests?

You have to understand the CAA process started in 2003. Later, the Manmohan Singh government talked about giving citizenship to Hindus from some areas of Pakistan. The only thing that the 2019 amendment has done is to include minorities other than Hindus — Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains.

Also, by the Pant Mirza ageement of 1955, protection and preservation of non-Muslim shrines in Pakistan and Muslim shrines in India, in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs, is the mandate of Ministry of Minority Affairs. This also includes taking care of their social and religious concerns — the agreement refers mainly to Hindus.

Unfortunately, there is a conspiracy to misguide people and that is why rumours are being spread… As far as NRC is concerned, it is limited to Assam. There is no plan of NRC in any other part of the country. You are talking about an unborn baby….

We have heard the Home Minister talk about a nationwide NRC inside and outside Parliament.

Tell me, NRC is for whom? It is for Indian nationals. Does NRC say anywhere it is for Indian Muslims? No. NRC, if it happens…no government is bringing it surreptitiously.

Mamata Banerjee has been opposing it and now Nitish Kumar too has said he will not implement NRC.

People who say this do so from the conviction that there is so far no process of NRC in any state.

What is your view on police action in Jamia, deaths in other parts of the country?

Peaceful protest is a democratic right. Unfortunately, in such peaceful protests, some anti-social elements try to spoil the situation. We have to be cautious of such forces….

