‘There is no party more religious than the Congress. Saints readily agreed to join us’, says Congress leader Harishankar Shukla

The Madhya Pradesh Congress, that has been highlighting president Rahul Gandhi as a ‘Shiv Bhakt’, is set to take out a ‘Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra’ to trace the “route” taken by Ram on way to exile. Party leader Harishankar Shukla, who hopes for a ticket thanks to Lord Ram’s blessings, announced the yatra first, on September 9, and is now overseeing the preparations.

1. How did you think of the yatra idea?

The idea struck me first when the BJP government in the state announced a similar plan nearly a decade ago. After I took voluntary retirement from public service in 2012, our plan took definite shape. We will take out the procession either on October 2 or 10. We wanted to take it out earlier, but the jhanki (decorations) on the rath (chariot) was not ready. The total budget of the yatra is Rs 13 lakh.

2. Did all the partymen back the idea?

Initially, there were not many takers in the Congress for the yatra. But things changed after Kamal Nath took over as the state Congress chief. The yatra will widen our appeal among people. All senior leaders are on board now.

3. How will you trace the route that Ram is said to have taken?

There is evidence in the Ramayana and other religious books. Ashrams and temples fall on the route which has been mentioned in the scriptures. So it’s not difficult to trace. We will interact with local people to know more about these places.

4. Saints would be joining the yatra. Was it difficult to convince them?

No, it was not. There is no party more religious than the Congress. The saints readily agreed to join us. Many are angry with the BJP for announcing a similar project but not implementing it even after being in power for so long.

5. How will people benefit from the yatra?

Once we come to power, we will develop the route as a religious yatra. Once the infrastructure is there, not just Indians but also foreign tourists will throng Chitrakoot and other places that fall on the route. It will create jobs, which will engage many people. We have announced that it’s not a promise but a commitment that we will fulfil.

