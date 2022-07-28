‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing plea alleging attacks on Christian priests

Updated: July 28, 2022 1:57:23 pm
There is a limit to which you target judges, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while expressing displeasure over news reports that it was delaying hearing a plea alleging increasing attacks on Christian institutions and priests across the country.
Give us a break, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.
“Last time the matter could not be taken because I was down with Covid. You get it published in newspapers that the Supreme Court is delaying the hearing. Look, there is a limit to which you can target the judges. Who supplies all this news? “The news I saw online was that judges are delaying the hearing. Give us a break. One of the judges is down with Covid and this is the reason we could not take the matter. Anyway, we will list it otherwise there will be another news item,” the bench observed orally.
The observations came after the petitioner’s counsel sought a hearing of the case.
Subscriber Only Stories
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves had mentioned the matter before a vacation bench in June and said 45 to 50 violent attacks on an average take place against Christian institutions and priests across the country every month.
The relief sought in the plea filed by Peter Machado and others includes the implementation of guidelines issued by the apex court in the Tehseen Poonawala judgment under which nodal officers were to be appointed to take note of hate crimes and register FIRs.
In 2018, the apex court had come out with a slew of guidelines for the Centre and the states. These included fast-tracked trials, victim compensation, deterrent punishment and disciplinary action against lax law-enforcing officials.
The court had said offences such as hate crimes, cow vigilantism and lynching incidents should be nipped in the bud.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Latest News
Election Commission allows 17+ youngsters to register in advance for voters’ list enrolment
12 kanwariyas injured in road accident in UP
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 declared; here’s how to check
OnePlus 10T to Moto Razr 2022: Smartphones to watch out for in August 2022
Paras Kalnawat says he quit Anupamaa as he ‘did not want to just stand idle without a dialogue anymore’, co-stars react on his exit
Bengaluru: Save youth from tobacco, amend COTPA, PM urged
NASA robots work together for the first time on International Space Station
How Prabhat Jayasuriya removed Babar Azam with an undercutter for the second time in the Test to tilt the game Sri Lanka’s way
How England’s national team became a power in women’s soccer
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what’s next
Marvel creator thinks Ram Charan makes for a good James Bond after RRR, fans rejoice
Maharashtra: Kharif sowing reaches 91.54% but heavy rains a big concern