‘There are consequences when Scindia family is challenged’

Supporters greet BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia at Bhopal airport on Thursday. (PTI) Supporters greet BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia at Bhopal airport on Thursday. (PTI)

Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose entry into the BJP has caused political upheaval in Madhya Pradesh, warned the Kamal Nath government on Thursday that its collapse was imminent.

“Whenever the Scindia family is challenged, there are consequences,” he said while speaking at the state BJP headquarters. He recalled how his grandmother, Vijayaraje Scindia, had uninstalled the Congress government in the state in 1967 after she had been slighted. He said even his father, Madhavrao Scindia, was falsely accused of involvement in Hawala scam, an allegation which had equally serious consequences.

“When I spoke about hitting the streets if promises made in the manifesto were not fulfilled, I was told.” he said letting BJP workers chant “toh utar jao (step down)”, a retort made by Chief Minister Kamal Nath in reply to Scindia.

“What should I do?”, the former Union minister asked party workers, only to be told, “wicket gira do” (bring down the government). He reached the party office after a long road show from the airport where he landed with Union Minister Narendra Tomar.

Speaking before Scindia, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan likened the state government to Lanka — the kingdom of Ravana in the Ramayana — and said, “Lanka ko agar poori tarah jalaana hai, toh Vibhishan ki zaroorat padti hai. Scindiaji hamaare saath hain.(To burn down Lanka completely, one needs Vibhishan. Scindiaji is with us.)”

During his address, Scindia said of Chouhan: “I have not seen a more committed hardworking CM and worker.”

“After toiling in the Congress for 20 years, I am handing myself over to you,’’ he told workers.

Meanwhile, a land grab case lodged against Scindia in 2014 and closed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for lack of evidence saw a fresh turn on Thursday as the complainant claimed to have fresh evidence in the case.

The EOW is examining the complaint.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.