2 who broke out of Tamil Nadu jail still at large; prison overhaul could be next

Police recaptured two more prisoners who escaped from Tamil Nadu’s Theni district jail late Monday night, taking the number of those back in custody to 15 on Wednesday. Two undertrials remain at large.

The state’s prisons department, meanwhile, moved to arm watchtower personnel with self-loading rifles and authorised them to open fire when attacked or to prevent a jailbreak.

The latest arrests, of Ponmuthu Selvam and Regin, came as search teams continued combing the hills and forest areas around Theni and along the Kerala border.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The escape began late on Monday, when one prisoner appeared to suffer an epileptic fit inside a cell. When a guard entered to respond to the apparent medical emergency, the inmates allegedly attacked him. The guard suffered a head injury, and 17 prisoners fled through the main entrance.