Their friendship started with a Facebook video, then he discovered she was from Pakistan: Inside ISI ‘honeytrap’ attempt

A senior police officer confirmed the development, saying the man was not radicalised and was “found having resisted temptations and threats”.

A man in Jammu’s Doda district had been receiving threats and inducements from Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) to make him work for them, officials have said.

According to police sources, the man, believed to be in his mid-30s and not identified for safety reasons, had resisted the inducements. Law enforcement agencies said this emerged during a raid on his home.

Police sources said security forces swooped in on the location after allegedly intercepting WhatsApp calls from Pakistan and took the man into custody. They allegedly found that he had been led to believe the caller, a woman, was from Kashmir and had started “resisting” once he realised she was calling from Pakistan.