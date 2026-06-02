Their friendship started with a Facebook video, then he discovered she was from Pakistan: Inside ISI ‘honeytrap’ attempt

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A man in Jammu’s Doda district had been receiving threats and inducements from Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) to make him work for them, officials have said.
According to police sources, the man, believed to be in his mid-30s and not identified for safety reasons, had resisted the inducements. Law enforcement agencies said this emerged during a raid on his home.
Police sources said security forces swooped in on the location after allegedly intercepting WhatsApp calls from Pakistan and took the man into custody. They allegedly found that he had been led to believe the caller, a woman, was from Kashmir and had started “resisting” once he realised she was calling from Pakistan.
“The youth, whose identity has been kept secret to ensure his safety, was taken into custody and after detailed questioning and thorough scrutiny of his antecedents, he came clean and was let off,” one officer said.
A senior police officer confirmed the development, saying the man was not radicalised and was “found having resisted temptations and threats”. He added that the youth would remain under the police radar.
Sources said a woman claiming to be from Kashmir had commented on a video he posted on snowfall in his area last December. “They soon became friends and started exchanging messages on Facebook. This continued till March, when the woman asked for his WhatsApp number,” one officer said.
The man allegedly discovered the woman was from Pakistan when her WhatsApp message showed +92 — Pakistan’s country code. “When he confronted her, she offered him money to send photographs of security forces’ deployment in the hinterland and along the border,” the officer said.
He allegedly blocked the number but continued to receive texts and calls from various numbers carrying a mix of inducements and threats. “During the process, he came under the security radar. By the time he was apprehended, he had blocked nearly a dozen calls,” the officer said.
Sources said this was not the first time Pakistan’s ISI had allegedly tried to “honeytrap” a local youth in Jammu and Kashmir for sensitive security information. A fortnight ago, a joint team of police and the Army apprehended a 23-year-old school dropout from Makwal on charges of spying for Pakistan’s ISI after he was allegedly lured on Snapchat by a female ISI operative.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram