Thefts in trains: MHA asks states to ensure proactive registration of FIRs

Concerned over a large number of railway passengers often falling prey to thieves, the Centre has asked all state governments to ensure proactive registration of FIRs and investigation of such cases so that it would act as a deterrent for criminals.

In a communication to chief secretaries of states and administrators of union territories, the Home Ministry said offences against railway passengers like theft, robbery are registered and investigated by the Government Railway Police (GRP) of states responsible for prevention, detection and investigation of such crimes.

It is necessary that complaints made by railway passengers for criminal offences are duly registered under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and investigated by the GRP in order to recover property and punish culprits.

“Proactive registration of cases, filing of FIRs in such criminal offences and their proper investigation would act as a deterrent for criminals indulging in crime against railway passengers,” the home ministry said.

It will increase chances of recovery of stolen property, improve the response mechanism thereby raising the satisfaction level of railway passengers.

It would also help railways administration to appreciate actual crime position and formulate appropriate action plan and policies, the ministry said.

“The states and UT administrations are requested to issue necessary instructions to the GRP of their state, which will go a long way in ensuring security of passengers on Indian Railways,” it said.

