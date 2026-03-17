Theft at Kerala’s Kowdiar Palace: Royal family thought jewellery would be found within palace, say police

Police have begun a probe into the theft of antique jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 2 crore from Thiruvananthapuram’s Kowdiar Palace, the residence of the erstwhile Travancore royal family.
The theft had reportedly taken place in October last year, but the family approached police with a formal complaint only on March 13, after which a theft case was registered under Section 305 of BNS.
An officer said, “Today, we have recorded the statements of residents, and experts have collected fingerprints from the reported crime scenes… We have just started the probe,” said the officer.
Royal family member Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi, in her complaint, said the ornaments, many of which are antiques, were kept in a locker in an iron cupboard in her bedroom on the first floor of the palace. The stolen items included valuables such as precious metals and stones, and coins that have been in the possession of the royal family for many generations.
Initially, the palace had wanted police to conduct a probe without a formal complaint, but last week, the family filed a complaint on police’s advice for a probe to be launched.
On the delay in filing the complaint, a police officer said, “They (the family) thought the ornaments would be in the palace, misplaced somewhere. The mansion has a security system provided by a private agency hired by the family. Besides, the premises are under CCTV surveillance. We will record the statements of all employees.”
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More