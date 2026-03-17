Theft at Kerala’s Kowdiar Palace: Royal family thought jewellery would be found within palace, say police

The theft had reportedly taken place in October last year, but the family approached police with a formal complaint only on March 13, after which a theft case was registered under Section 305 of BNS.

Police have begun a probe into the theft of antique jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 2 crore from Thiruvananthapuram’s Kowdiar Palace, the residence of the erstwhile Travancore royal family.

The theft had reportedly taken place in October last year, but the family approached police with a formal complaint only on March 13, after which a theft case was registered under Section 305 of BNS.

An officer said, “Today, we have recorded the statements of residents, and experts have collected fingerprints from the reported crime scenes… We have just started the probe,” said the officer.

Royal family member Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi, in her complaint, said the ornaments, many of which are antiques, were kept in a locker in an iron cupboard in her bedroom on the first floor of the palace. The stolen items included valuables such as precious metals and stones, and coins that have been in the possession of the royal family for many generations.