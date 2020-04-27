Theft accused who tested positive has recovered, but kin refuse to take him back

The accomplice was re-arrested Saturday and sent to Civil Hospital. (Representational Photo) The accomplice was re-arrested Saturday and sent to Civil Hospital. (Representational Photo)

ARRESTED BY Ludhiana city police for allegedly snatching a mobile phone and stealing a bike, a 24-year-old thief who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 8 has recovered, but his family has refused to take him back.

A local court in Ludhiana has granted him bail and he was admitted at Civil Hospital after he tested positive. On Sunday, the hospital authorities and district administration were in a fix after he was declared fit to be discharged from the hospital, but his family refused to come or allow him to live at their residence in Ganesh Nagar.

ASI Rajinder Singh, in-charge, Civil Hospital police post, said, “We contacted his family today after hospital authorities said that he is fit to go home. Court had already granted him bail but the family refused to come. They said they had disowned him earlier also because he indulged in criminal activities. So for the time being he is in hospital only.”

Senior police officials meanwhile said that since the man has already been granted bail by the court, it is now the responsibility of the health department and district administration to arrange for his stay.

Dr Geeta, senior medical officer (SMO), Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, said that as per protocol, after testing negative, the patient has to be quarantined for the next 14 days again. “We have asked the administration to make arrangements for his stay for the next 14 days.”

Amarjit Singh Bains, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM East), said that the man will be kept in one of the quarantine facilities for next 14 days and can later opt to stay at a shelter home if he has no other place to go.

Two local residents had nabbed the accused and his accomplice on the evening of April 5 after they allegedly snatched someone’s mobile phone and brought them to the Industrial Area (Jeewan Nagar) police post.

The patient started showing symptoms and was denied entry in Ludhiana Central Jail. His accomplice fled from Civil Hospital before testing whereas he himself tested positive. The accomplice was re-arrested Saturday and sent to Civil Hospital.

After the accused tested positive, 22 policemen including Inspector Mohammad Jameel, SHO Focal Point police station, who had come in contact with him, were tested. Their reports came back negative.

