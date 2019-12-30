The youth detest anarchy, says PM in 2019’s last Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the last episode of Mann ki Baat for the year on Sunday. (PTI/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the last episode of Mann ki Baat for the year on Sunday. (PTI/File)

The country’s youth detests anarchy, nepotism, casteism, and gender discrimination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. They prefer to follow the system, he said, and to courageously question if it does not respond properly.

In the final episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat in 2019, Modi said: “One thing is certain about the decade to come… it will witness the active contribution of those who were born in the 21st century, in the country’s progress; these are people who are growing up, understanding the significant issues pertaining to this century.”

The “social media generation”, Modi said, is “extremely talented”, with its own set of opinions. “And the best part is, especially in the case of India, according to me, they appreciate the system. Not just that, they prefer to follow the system. And in the event of the system not responding properly, they get restless and even courageously question the system itself! I consider this attribute as a virtue,” he said.

“One can even say with certitude here, that the country’s youth detests anarchy of any sort. They despise any element of lack of governance and instability; abhorring any shades of nepotism, casteism, favouritism or gender discrimination”, the PM said.

The PM’s remarks come at a time when the country is witnessing widespread protests led by youth on campuses and in the streets, over the enactment of the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“There are times when we see them at an airport or a cinema theatre; if someone tries to break a queue, the first to react vociferously are these young people. And we have noticed, if such an incident takes place, the youth present around make a video of it on their mobile phones, which goes viral within no time! And the culprit instantly realises the consequence,” Modi said.

“Thus, our new generation is an embodiment, a reflection of a new system, a new order, a new age, a new thought. Today, India awaits this generation expectantly. These are the very people who have to elevate the country to greater heights,” he said.

The Prime Minister lauded police personnel of Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh for buying slippers made by a women’s self-help group. These women with the help of Gramin Ajivika Mission, have established a slipper manufacturing plant.

“I especially congratulate the local police and their families, who encouraged these women entrepreneurs by purchasing slippers for themselves and their families made by these women,” Modi said. Urging people to adopt Swadeshi, Modi asked them to buy local products. “Can we pledge, that by 2022, when we achieve 75 years of independence we insist and remain steadfast at least, for about two-three years on buying local products? Products made in India, made by the hands of our citizens, carrying the fragrance of the sweat of our countrymen,” he said.

