The Sunday Profile: KCR in avatar ‘Bharat’

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao or KCR has always believed he is destined for a major role in national politics. With the BJP snapping at his heels in Telangana, and the space vacated outside by a shrinking Congress, there may be no time than now.

KCR also believes he has a sense of history. On April 27, 2001, when he founded the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to take the long-standing demand for a separate state of Telangana, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was all-powerful and Y S Rajasekhara Reddy a rising star in the Congress. By 2014, he had ensured his goal of Telangana, wiping out both the TDP and Congress in this part of the united Andhra Pradesh.

Now, formally taking the leap to the national stage, KCR has rechristened the TRS as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and said he will contest across several states in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Born in Chintamadaka village in Medak district, the well-read KCR who holds a Master’s degree in Telugu literature from Osmania University, started his political journey in the Youth Congress in the 1970s. An admirer of superstar N T Rama Rao, he joined the TDP when NTR launched it in 1983, and rose to become a senior leader before N Chandrababu Naidu started his climb.

The TDP made KCR in-charge of several districts, and he was a minister in the NTR and Naidu governments. He lost his first election in 1983, from Siddipet seat, but that would remain the one and only time.

A TRS leader close to KCR says it was the Naidu government’s “neglect” of the Telangana region that distanced him from the TDP. “KCR wanted a platform to renew the demand for a state, and there was no space for him in any party,” the leader says.

The break came on April 27, 2001, when KCR quit the TDP, and launched the TRS, calling Telangana its sole objective.

TRS leaders point out that KCR waited patiently for the Centre to fulfill the demand. In 2004, elected to the Lok Sabha from Karimnagar, he extended support to the UPA government. He was inducted into the Cabinet, but given the relatively minor portfolio of Labour and Employment. Meanwhile, the UPA government dilly-dallied on his demand for Telangana.

After two years, KCR resigned from the UPA, withdrew support to the Manmohan Singh government, and dived headlong into the separate state movement.

An electoral debacle followed, one that many expected to end the career of KCR and derail the Telangana movement. But luck and history again proved to be on KCR’s side, with the tragic death of Y S Rajashekara Reddy in a chopper crash removing the one Congress leader who stood against the division of Andhra Pradesh.

Again, fortune smiled on KCR as the Congress mishandled the transition, ignoring Reddy’s son Jagan Mohan Reddy’s popular claim to the CM post. KCR hit when the iron was hot, rallying support in the Telangana region, with huge rallies, bandhs.

He invoked regionalism to great effect, attracting students, government employees, farmers, and women. On his orders, government employees would go on strike for weeks, enduring pay cuts, but bringing the government to a halt. Osmania University and other educational institutions became hotbeds of the agitation, with several students committing suicide.

On November 29, 2009, KCR started a fast unto death, setting off a fresh round of violent protests. After 11 days, with KCR’s health deteriorating, the Centre finally capitulated and agreed to move a Bill.

A former Congress MP said KCR had more in store for the party. “Everyone thought that having achieved its objective, the TRS will merge with the Congress.” However, after the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill, 2014, was passed in Parliament, KCR thanked Sonia Gandhi and, days later, told the media that the Congress was a sinking ship and there was no question of a merger.

In the first polls in Telangana in 2014, the TRS won 63 of the 119 Assembly seats and 11 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats. In the days that followed, over 20 MLAs of other parties switched to the TRS. The Congress won 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress didn’t just lose out on any poll benefits from creating Telangana, it was also wiped out in Andhra Pradesh, which was angry over the division.

Known for his repartee, KCR was asked by someone if the Congress should get the credit for passing the bifurcation Bill. “Gandhi, Nehru fought for Independence. Did people garland Queen Elizabeth?” he said.

TRS MLA Balka Suman says KCR “hit the ground running” as CM, listing his infrastructure projects, and schemes like Rythu Bandhu, old age pensions. There have also been grand flagship projects like the renovation of the Yadadri Temple.

While in 2018 his tally further soared, KCR hit controversies such as over the Rs 600-crore reconstruction of the Secretariat to make it “Vaastu compliant”. Opposition parties called his grand projects examples of KCR’s autocratic behaviour, and accused his administration of corruption.

Both the Congress and BJP also accuse KCR of running “a family government”. His son K T Rama Rao is No. 2 in KCR’s Cabinet. His daughter K Kavita is a former MP from Nizamabad, and is currently an MLC.

Before he realised the challenge posed by the BJP, KCR had ensured a cordial relationship with the Narendra Modi government, remaining neutral or supporting it on demonetisation, GST and other contentious issues. The rift finally spilled over on the paddy procurement issue. When the Centre refused to procure excess paddy from Telangana, leaving KCR facing angry farmers at home, he lashed out at Modi.

But more than paddy, KCR’s anxiety stems from the BJP’s poll plans. The party has been making inroads, seeing a rich ground for attracting the Hindu votes in a state with a very high Muslim population.

Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy said the national move was set to backfire on KCR. “For the past 21 years, KCR has used the Telangana sentiment to grow, and now that he realises that he cannot exploit it any longer, he is going national. It is overambitious and a misadventure,’’ Reddy said.

BJP leader K Krishna Sagar Rao said KCR is trying to remain relevant as he is struggling to keep his government operational financially. On KCR’s claims of a “Telangana Model”, Sagar Rao said this exists only in the imagination of the CM. “One can’t sell a model to the nation which doesn’t exist.”