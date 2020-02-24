The student within us must never die, says PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Sunday said “New India” was not prepared to work under old approaches, and in this “New India”, women were taking the lead in facing new challenges. Citing examples of women doing extraordinary work throughout the country, Modi, in his monthly radio address “Mann Ki Baat”, also said “age and disability” were no longer hurdles in achieving goals.

The Prime Minister referred to women in Purnea who made a self-help group, and from getting meagre amounts from mulberry cocoons, are now making silk sarees that sell for thousands of rupees. He gave examples of a 105-year-old woman who recently cleared ‘level 4’ examination in Kerala, a 12-year-old girl who scaled Mount Aconcagua in South America and a young man from Uttar Pradesh with physical disability who opened his own slipper manufacturing unit, to drive home his point.

On 105-year-old Bhagirathi Amma, the Prime Minister said, “If we wish to progress in life, we should develop ourselves, if we wish to achieve something in life, the first pre-condition for that is the student within us must never die.” Referring to 12-year-old Kamya Karthikeyan, who scaled the highest peak in the Andes, Modi said, “A nation that is fit, will always be a nation that is a hit.”

The Prime Minister said that during his visit to Hunar Haat in Delhi earlier this week, he found that more than 50 per cent of artistes there were women and that “is giving wings to the dreams of people”. Lauding ISRO for its attempts at inspiring children to take up science, Modi said, “Visitor gallery has been built in Sriharikota which can seat 10,000 people, and this can be booked online as well. I have been told that many schools are taking students to show them rocket launches…I request school principals and teachers to make use of this facility in the future as well.”

