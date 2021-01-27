The Republic At 72 — Unity, fight against Covid: key message from states

RAJASTHAN: At a state-level ceremony held in the SMS stadium in Jaipur, Governor Kalraj Mishra hoisted the Tricolour and inspected the parade in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and other dignitaries. Speaking to reporters later, Gehlot said it was very unfortunate that even on Republic Day, the farmers of the country are sitting on dharna because the government is unwilling to listen to them.

Jharkhand: Announcing a host of welfare measures, Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that his government will soon formulate a new domicile policy and reserve 75 per jobs in the private sector for the people of the state. He also said that the government will recruit school teachers and police personnel. Unfurling the national flag and taking the salute of the parade at Dumka Police Lines, the chief minister said, “2021 will be the year of appointments.”

MAHARASHTRA: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said the state faced a financial blow during the Covid-19 crisis, but the state government took measures to deal with it. Addressing a programme at Shivaji Park, Koshyari said Maharashtra remained at the forefront of attracting investments and employment generation even during the Covid-19 crisis. CM Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the Tricolour at his official residence.

Karnataka: An illuminated Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on the occasion of Republic Day. (PTI) Karnataka: An illuminated Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on the occasion of Republic Day. (PTI)

Karnataka: Governor Vajubhai Vala commended the efforts of the state government in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and in using technology to monitor those who were quarantined. “People are using the Apthamitra helpline during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said during the Republic Day Parade at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground here. Vala said India took the pandemic as a challenge and became self-reliant in manufacturing PPE kits and ventilators in a big way.

Haryana: In his address, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made an apparent reference to the farm protests saying one has the freedom to agitate, but not to spread anarchy. “We are a democracy… On Republic Day, we got our Constitution. The Constitution makers talked about various rights with which we can make our lives happier. But I want to remind one thing that under the Constitution, both our rights and duties have been mentioned… Our rights do not mean that we can do anything, there are some limits. And through these limits, we should remember that the Constitution which we have accepted, it becomes our responsibility to abide by it,” he said. Later in the address, he touched upon several “pro-farmer” initiatives taken by his government over the past six years.

Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel , who is on a four-day tour of the Bastar division, hoisted the Tricolour at the district headquarters. Remembering tribal leaders who had rebelled against the British, CM Baghel addressed the state from Jagdalpur’s Lal Bagh. In his address, Baghel spoke on the farmers’ protest: “Our constitution is the biggest protector of farmers, villagers and general public, but if any new law comes in the way of this system, then it is the responsibility of the state government to deal with a challenge like that. And we have fulfilled this responsibility by introducing Chhattisgarh Agricultural Produce Market (Amendment) Bill,” he said

Uttar Pradesh: AMU officials bury a time capsule with documents on the institute’s history. (Source: @AMUofficialPRO) Uttar Pradesh: AMU officials bury a time capsule with documents on the institute’s history. (Source: @AMUofficialPRO)

Uttar Pradesh: Celebrations were flagged off on Tuesday by Governor Anandiben Patel, who unfurled the Tricolour at the Raj Bhavan here and took the salute of the marching contingents of the Army, police, PAC and the homeguards. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior administrative, police and Army officials were in attendance. In his address,Adityanath said that “our public life” gives inspiration of one dharma — ‘Rashtra Dharma’ and it should be above all for everyone.

Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik emphasised on the strength India derives from its diversity. “We should work together to protect our diversity and for a consensus on various national issues to make our democracy stronger and vibrant,” Patnaik said, adding that India stands for the unity of diverse beliefs, religion, language, castes. “Every region is different from the other and we draw our cultural and social strength from this diversity. It is beautifully reflected in our Constitution and has created equal opportunities for development for all,” he said. The national flag was hoisted at Mahatma Gandhi marg in Bhubaneswar by Governor Ganeshi Lal.

West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Red Road in Kolkata. (Express pohto Partha Paul) West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Red Road in Kolkata. (Express pohto Partha Paul)

West Bengal: Celebrations were muted in Kolkata due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the metropolis witnessed a colourful parade and procession with decorated tableaux at Red Road on Tuesday. No spectators were allowed at the customary programme, which was truncated to around 30 minutes, a senior official said. “Only a few VVIPs other than Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and senior bureaucrats were invited,” he said. Dhankhar hoisted the tricolour and presided over the march past of the armed forces and the state police at Red Road in the heart of the city.

Mizoram: Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said Mizoram has stood the test of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unfurling the Tricolour at Lammual here, Pillai said that Mizoram has the lowest number of Cobid-19 cases, lowest fatality rate and one of the best recovery rates in the country due to concerted efforts of the state government and selfless service of churches, NGOs and frontline workers. The administration has taken concrete steps to bolster internal security and tension along the Mizoram-Assam inter- state border was diffused with the timely deployment of police, the governor said.

A police contingent participates in a parade in Ahmedabad. (PTI) A police contingent participates in a parade in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Uttarakhand: Governor Baby Rani Maurya unfurled the national flag in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at Parade Ground in Dehradun. She also honoured police personnel for exemplary performance on duty. A tableau showcasing the Covid-19 vaccination exercise was displayed.

Nagaland: Governor and Centre’s interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, RN Ravi said that in a democracy there was ample space for peaceful resolving issues but none for “politics by gun”. “ Those who believe in such a politics shall always remain outliers in democracy,” Ravi said. He added that Naga society never accepted violence as a “political resource”.

Madhya Pradesh: A traditional dance at Pandit Ravishankar Shukla Stadium in Jabalpur, on Tuesday. (PTI) Madhya Pradesh: A traditional dance at Pandit Ravishankar Shukla Stadium in Jabalpur, on Tuesday. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh: Emphasising on the achievements of 11-month-old BJP government after hoisting the Tricolour in Rewa district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came down heavily on land mafia, mining mafia, drug traffickers and pointed out that people who loot the public through chit fund companies and those who misbehave with women and force religious conversions will not be allowed to stay in the state.

Tamil Nadu: Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurled the national flag at the Chennai Marina beach. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Madras high court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Assembly speaker P Dhanapal were present. CM Palaniswami awarded the Anna Medals for Gallantry to four people during the celebrations.

Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hailed the initiatives of the state government saying that every segment of society got empowerment. Speaking on the state’s fight against Covid-19, the governor said it has been challenging but the state managed to keep the mortality rate the lowest in the country. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a few Cabinet colleagues, legislators and senior bureaucrats attended the celebrations in the state capital.

Jammu and Kashmir: Lt Governor Jammu and Kashmir: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hoists the Tricolour in Jammu. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Invoking the ancient text ‘Rajtarangini’ by terming Kashmir as a holy and beautiful place, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said 2020 has been a year of unprecedented change in J&K. “Through a continuous process of change, the roots of progress have been planted in the new J&K,” he said. “We have been successful in conducting a violence free, free and fair elections to District Development Councils. We assure all the elected representatives that with your support, administration will bring the fruits of development to the last person standing in the queue”, he added.

Assam: Tribal artistes perform the traditional ‘Jhumur’ dance at Nehru Maidan in Assam: Tribal artistes perform the traditional ‘Jhumur’ dance at Nehru Maidan in Tezpur . (PTI)

Meghalaya: Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisted the national flag at the Polo Grounds here on Tuesday. He urged the people to remember the founding fathers of the nation and the state. Meghalaya continues to be one of those states that have the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases and fatalities, he said. The state’s efforts in dealing with the pandemic were appreciated nationally, and even by the World Health Organisation, Malik said. The governor also highlighted the concerted response of the state government to the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.

Bihar: Governor Phagu Chouhan lauded Nitish Kumar-led government for electricity reforms and effective management of Covid and migration crises. He added that the government had been making serious attempts to increase the income of farmers. — With PTI Inputs