The Padma Shri recipient from Kashmir: Mohammad Shafi Shauq, academic, author and a champion of local language

Distinguished Kashmiri academic, author, poet and linguist, Professor Mohammad Shafi Shauq, was on Sunday announced as a Padma Shri awardee for his contribution to education and literature.

Originally from South Kashmir’s Shopian, Shauq taught at the University of Kashmir in Srinagar till his retirement in 2010.

Now 75 years old, Shauq was born in the remote Kapren village of Shopian in 1950. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Science from Anantnag Degree College. But his love for Art and Literature took him in a different academic direction, and he completed his Master’s in English Literature from Kashmir University, before going to get a doctorate in the subject. However, he is most known for his major contribution to his mother tongue, Kashmiri.