The Padma Shri recipient from Kashmir: Mohammad Shafi Shauq, academic, author and a champion of local language

Now 75 years old, Shauq was born in the remote Kapren village of Shopian in 1950. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Science from Anantnag Degree College. But his love for Art and Literature took him in a different academic direction, and he completed his Master’s in English Literature from Kashmir University, before going to get a doctorate in the subject. However, he is most known for his major contribution to his mother tongue, Kashmiri.
Professor Shauq was first appointed at the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) as a junior fellow, where he worked on a project to develop a Kashmiri dictionary.
He was then appointed at the University of Kashmir, where he rose to become the Head of the Department of Kashmiri from 1997 to 2009. In 2009, he was appointed as the Dean of the Faculty of Arts. He retired a year later.
Shauq also emerged as a prominent author, having an authoritative hold on both prose and poetry. He penned many poetry collections and stories in English, Urdu and Kashmiri. Having a hold on multiple languages, he has penned, edited and translated around 100 books.
After his retirement, Professor Shauq focused his energies on developing a comprehensive Kashmiri Lughat, or dictionary. The 1,400-page book is seen as a reference book for the Kashmiri language.
Shauq has been conferred with several awards in the past. In 2006, he was awarded the Sahitya Academy Award for creative writing, followed by the Sahitya Academy Award for Translation a year later.
