The new J&K order: NSA in Valley, security alert across airports

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations and on account of heightened threat potential due to the Kashmir issue, the Centre has tightened security arrangements at 19 airports across the country — banning entry of visitors inside terminal buildings from August 10 to 20 and carrying out intensive random vehicle checks 1 km from airport buildings.

A government official said the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) wrote to airport and airline operators at aerodromes in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Imphal, Chennai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur, Jaipur, Lucknow, Srinagar, Patna, Guwahati, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun and Ahmedabad, asking them to implement the security measures.

“In view of the continuous threat to the civil aviation sector received from central security agencies, it is necessary to enhance the existing security measures being taken at all civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, Air Force stations, helipads, flying schools aviation training institutes, etc so that no untoward incident takes place during Independence Day celebrations (August 15). Utmost precautions need to be taken by all the stakeholders.,” the BCAS noted in its letter dated August 5.

The enhanced security measures include strengthening of anti-terrorism, anti-sabotage practices and placement of quick-response teams at all the airports. Further, the alert has called for compulsory secondary ladder point checking of all flights at the airports.

The BCAS has also asked airport operators to monitor non-scheduled flight operations, including air ambulance.

Sources told The Indian Express that all the airlines have been asked to inform domestic and international flyers to reach well in advance before their flight departure time.

“Airlines have been informed that due to enhanced security checks of vehicles approaching terminals and of passengers inside the terminals, the screening time will most probably increase,” sources said.

The latest alert, signed by Deputy Director General of BCAS, Ayush Mani Tiwari, is marked to all state and Union territory DGPs as well as authorities managing the airports.