The Monday interview: ‘Assam has its reason to demand NRC, but it has nothing to do with religion’

Abhilash Rajkhowa, the President of the North-East Students’ Association at Panjab University who addressed the crowd gathered in the Sector 17 Plaza on Thursday, speaks to The Indian Express about the new citizenship law, Citizenship (Amendment) Act and how crucial the students’ protests are in shaping the future of Assam

How did you feel when your first arrived at Panjab University? Was the shift from Guwahati to Chandigarh smooth or jarring?

Chandigarh is very different. I was used to the hustle bustle of Guwahati and sitting by the Brahmaputra or going up the hills and enjoying the view. Chandigarh is a planned city and life here is quite disciplined. It took me some time to adjust. I faced numerous difficulties in the beginning, language was the biggest problem. The second problem was food. In Assam, our diet is mainly based on meat and fish. So adjusting to a completely vegetarian diet in the hostel mess was a challenge. Also, we have these preconceived notions on the racism we will face in North of India. However, those notions were clearly unfounded. Now, I have made many friends and a few of them will be visiting me in Assam once the situation gets back to normal.

Why is the CAA and the NRC such a topic of contention, especially for the Assamese people?

The North East has many tribes and communities. Many of these are very low in number, so they have feared turning into a minority. In Tripura for example, the indigenous people are now minorities in their own state, the ratio being one indigenous Tripuri to three immigrants. So we are scared of going down the same path.

In Assam, migration from Bangladesh is happening since the 1800s. Many were brought in as labourers to cultivate land, but gradually they became a significant part of the Assamese society. During the 1971 War, our state saw another wave of migration from Bangladesh. This made a serious impact on our demography and ultimately it led to the Assam Agitation between 1979 to 1985. In this period, 855 students were martyred. It concluded with the Assam Accord which guaranteed the expulsion of anyone who came to the state after 25th March, 1971.

The NRC too was provided as a solution to pacify us, but its implementation had always been riddled with loopholes. Many families were left out of the NRC not because they were not legitimate citizens of Assam but because of their socio-economic backwardness and lack of documents. I mean can you imagine Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, the fifth President of India, was left out of the NRC?

Assam has its reason to demand the NRC, but it has nothing to do with religion. Our parents never fought for placing people in detention camps, but for the right to live with dignity in their own land before opening the gates for people from other countries, regardless of their religion. We are not Islamophobic, and we don’t care what religion a new wave of immigrants will belong to, we only worry abut preserving the culture of the indigenous people. Moreover, we have already accepted that the people who came till 25th March, 1971 will be provided citizenship. So to label us as non-inclusive is a simple and baseless assumption.

In what ways is the CAA is unconstitutional?

The CAA with the mixture of NRC is totally anti-Muslim. India was not formed on the basis of religion. So this Act completely undermines the foundations of India’s democracy. Also it is in direct violation of Article 14 of our Constitution.

What can be done to bring change? Why is it crucial that the whole country unite and raise their voice against the new citizenship law?

The protests led by students across India are enough to make the government listen to what the country wants.

But other than that, few students from the North East have come together and written letters to the Chief Justice of India to convey our grievances. Also many petitions have been filed against the CAA in court. As there was an internet blackout in Assam for nine days, students who are studying outside of Assam came together and used social media to stand against the Act and also show everyone what was actually happening in the state.

Now the CAA has become a symbol for the other issues that plague citizens of our country. Apart from religious discrimination, people are also mad about the state of the economy, the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and the general inaction of the government when it comes to the welfare of its citizens.

Were you satisfied with the resistance showcased by students in Chandigarh?

The resistance in PU was indeed a surprise. The kind of support that we all got was overwhelming. The issues of the North East and how the CAA is going to affect us has not been recognised by the people of mainland India. But in PU, the student political organisations have stood by us.

The anti-CAB, or now CAA, movement started from Assam and was led by the students of Cotton University along with Guwahati, Tezpur and Dibrugarh University along with other universities and colleges of Assam. But being the torch bearers of the movement, they have not been remembered by student leaders in the rest of India. Many student organisations, communities and universities are yet to come out with their statement of solidarity. Even after the death of a 16-year-old student along with five more youths in the protests, there was no strong voice condemning the violence. So their slogan of ‘Student Unity’ seems like it cannot cross the Chicken Neck – the narrow corridor that connects North East with mainland India. So there is a lot to be done in terms of offering solidarity to the students from the North-East, but PU truly was a pleasant surprise, with many organisations lending their support to our cause.

What do you hope for the future of Assam?

Till I was 13, I saw rampant violence in my state. Curfews, shootouts, bandhs, bomb blasts and what not. The situation turned normal only a few years back and now violence has erupted again. So I want Assam to be peaceful and prosperous for once and for all, my people don’t deserve to live like this anymore.

The generation of my grandparents fought against the British. The generation of my parents fought against illegal immigrants. Now my generation is fighting again. So I want a permanent solution to the issue so that we can engage with aspects like education, healthcare and infrastructure. In times of peace and prosperity, our state has so much to offer the country in terms of human and material resources.

