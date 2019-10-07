J-K Police seize mortar shells under bridge on Jammu-Pathankot highway

A major tragedy was averted as Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday seized three 81 mm live mortar shells under a bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

Giving details, sources said that the mortar shells were first sighted by some locals who passed through Lolaph Khud in the morning. They immediately informed local police who along with its bomb disposal squad reached the spot and removed the shells to some distance for blasting.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in all major towns and cities across Jammu region on the eve of Dussehra. All the places where effigies of Ravana, Kumbkarna and Meghnath are to be burnt have been sanitised and closed for the general public for the next 24 hours.

The police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength at vulnerable places and random checking of vehicles done at various places.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Dilbagh visited Katra, Poonch and Mandi towns, besides Hill Kaka and some border areas to take stock of the security scenario. He addressed a public meeting at Kulali and held a joint darbar of police and Central Armed Police Force officers and personnel at Mandi.

At Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta hills nears Katra, he took stock of the security measures which are put in place during the festivals. He was also briefed about the security measures taken en-route to the holy shrine, including functioning of CCTV cameras, nakas, and frisking points along the yatra track, in Katra town and on various link roads on the national highway.

While interacting with the police and CRPF officers, the DGP stressed upon coordination and synergy among security forces. The DGP directed officials for plugging gaps if any by static as well as dynamic deployment.

He called for the strengthening of Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) so that they are readily available on real time basis to check and chase. He also pitched for use of drones and effective coverage of shadow areas along the route and the Bhawan, besides optimum use of bullet proof bunkers and shields and hassle-free communication.

At Kulali and Hill Kaka in Poonch district, he was briefed by Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer Kashish Wadwa about the security scenario including counter-infiltration and counter-terrorism measures put in place by them.

This area of Marah and Hill Kaka were once militant strongholds. In 2003, operation Sarp Vinash had wiped out militancy, wherein local VDC played a major role and gave a huge number of sacrifices.