The Indian Express Group, OpenAI team up to improve experience for consumers

The initial partnership will include content from The Indian Express, The Financial Express, the group’s business properties, and will cover live reporting and archived content.

The Indian Express Group and OpenAI have partnered to help more people discover and engage with the Group’s brand of original journalism. The partnership will now enhance how content from participating Express Group publications appears in ChatGPT.

Here’s how it will work. When select summaries or excerpts are displayed in response to relevant questions, results will clearly identify the source and include direct links to the original articles, helping readers access the full reporting and analysis on the publisher’s platforms.

The initial partnership will include content from The Indian Express, The Financial Express, the group’s business properties, and will cover live reporting and archived content across 7 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and Gujarati.