The Indian Express announces launch of Indian Express Audio 

Making its entry into the expanding audio space in India, The Indian Express on Monday announced the launch of Indian Express Audio to present its original content and expertise through this new medium. The Express Group, the largest digital news publishers in the country, believes this to be a huge opportunity in the India market.

“While entertainment has a monopoly on the audio streaming space today, we strongly believe that information will become an important player in the audio-on-demand landscape. To be able to read and listen at the same time is a great way to stay informed on your smartphone,” said Durga Raghunath, CEO, Indian Express Digital.

With eight shows in its bouquet, the Indian Express Audio will take a deep dive into news and more. Here is the list of shows:

3 Things: In this flagship daily news show, an in-house expert will take you beyond the headlines and help you understand why you need to care about it. Tune in, Monday to Friday, with an extended coverage on Saturdays.

The Express Adda Podcast: In this weekly show (every Monday), celebrities and public figures speak at length about their lives and careers, and contemporary issues as they are interviewed by editors from the Indian Express. The first episode features His Holiness The Dalai Lama, in conversation with The Indian Express Executive Director Anant Goenka and National Opinion Editor Vandita Mishra.

Water – An Indian Express Series: Every Tuesday, Ameya Nagarajan will explore the story of water in India. The first episode looks at the historical, economic and cultural importance of the monsoon in India.

Likh, the Process: Every Wednesday, Joshua Thomas will profile a wide spectrum of artists showing how they have honed their craft and how they sustain themselves through their art. The first episode features Simar Singh, a spoken word poet from Mumbai.

Metro Food Hoppers: This show is an oral history of food, showcasing eateries, cuisines and chefs in Indian metros. Starting from Mumbai, the show will make its way to other cities, listening to the sounds of their streets as its hosts tell the stories of their habits and institutions. The first episode features Simona Terron sampling pani puri in Mumbai.

Talking Books: Every alternate Sunday, Juggernaut and The Indian Express will come together to feature conversations with Juggernaut’s authors, bringing the latest from the world of ideas in India. The first episode, releasing July 1, has Manu S Pillai in conversation with Supriya Nair, talking about the history of the Deccan, its kingdoms and their wars, and Manu’s new book, Rebel Sultans: The Deccan from Khilji to Shivaji.

The Sandip Roy Show: What makes people tick? What are the stories they carry with them? In a world of shouting heads, veteran journalist, radio commentator and novelist Sandip Roy sits down to have real conversations about the fascinating world around us and the people who shape it. Catch these engaging interviews every other Sunday. The first episode, releasing July 8, features economist and bestselling writer Sanjeev Sanyal.

What to Watch this Weekend: Do you waste half your free time deciding what movie or show to watch instead of actually watching it? This show has got you covered. Join Neha Mathews every Friday as she sits down with expert reviewers at The Indian Express to discuss the best movies and TV shows to watch that weekend.

