The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019: All you need to know

The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State, Ministry of AYUSH, on Thursday.This was the second bill to be passed in the Lower House after the Special Economic Zone (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Advertising

The bill, if passed in the Rajya Sabha, will replace the ordinance issued in the same regard by the previous government.

WHAT IS THE BILL ABOUT?

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will enable the government to extend the tenure of the Board of Governors, who have been entrusted with the affairs of the Central Homeopathy Council, for a further period of one year, with effect from May 17, 2019.

The Board of Governors comprises of eminent and qualified homoeopathy doctors and eminent administrators.

Advertising

THE HOMEOPATHY CENTRAL COUNCIL ACT, 1973

The Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 was enacted for the constitution of the Central Council of Homeopathy, along with the maintenance of the Central Register of Homeopathy and matters related to it.

The Act was amended in 2002 to make provisions and seek permission from the central government for the setting up of new colleges or starting new courses or increase the admissions in the existing colleges.

However, many homoeopathic colleges are struggling to meet the required standards necessary for quality education.

THE CONTROVERSY AROUND THE BILL

There have been several instances of serious malpractices in the Council, even after the Centre taking steps to bring transparency in the Council’s affairs.

There have been reports that many members of the Council are still continuing even after their terms have long ended. In addition to this, there have been charges of misconduct against the president of the Council, Ramjee Singh, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh to set up a new Homeopathy college.

After these misconducts, President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on May 18, 2018, promulgated the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, even though the Parliament was not in session at that time.

OPPOSED BY CONGRESS, OPPOSITION

The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed on Thursday, was opposed by the Congress and other opposition parties, which demanded that the government should further examine the proposed legislation, saying there should be supervision mechanism for homoeopathy and ayurvedic medical institutions.

A statutory resolution moved by Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and other amendments put in by Revolutionary Socialist Party leader NK Premachandran were overshadowed by the voice vote in the House.

However, Shripad Naik claimed that this bill aimed to make the council more effective and efficient.