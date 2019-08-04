The hand that makes the kanwars…

Kanwar Mela got over with Sawan Shivaratri on July 30 and Mohammad Sikandar (42) is winding up his temporary shop at Pantdeep near Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar when Sumit of Dhanoi village approaches him. The 27-year-old who has come 25 km is specific about the kanwar he wants — it should be “large size” and in Tricolour shades, as a mark of his “deshbhakti (patriotism)”.

The deal is settled at Rs 2,000 and Sikandar asks one of his associates to make the basic structure of the kanwar as another cuts out saffron, white and green patches and prepares other items of decoration.

At Pantdeep, kanwars can come for as low as Rs 100, going up to thousands of rupees, depending on the design, material and decorative items used. Come Kanwar Mela season, makers like Sikandar take space on rent from the administration to put up their stalls.

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi said recently that 99% of the kanwars in Haridwar were made by Muslims, and that they should be boycotted. Sikandar and Sumit haven’t heard of the statement, nor are they bothered.

“I am the third generation of my family making kanwars. There are a few Hindu families too in my village, Jwalapur (7 km away), where I have my workshop, but they have never objected. In fact, some of the Hindu families learnt this work from me,” Sikandar says, adding that his wife Zahira Beghum and six children help him in the trade.

Sajid, 37, who is also a kanwar-maker, says, “At my workshop, Hindus decorate the kanwars with bangles, spoons, mirror, photographs of Lord Shiva, strings of coloured paper, plastic snakes etc. Customers don’t ask about my religion. They know we make good kanwars. Politicians make statements for their own gains, but the common man wants to live peacefully.”

Pointing out that Kanwar Mela is brief, Sajid says that for the rest of the year, his family of five depends on the money he makes collecting and selling scrap. “Earnings from kanwars feed our families for the better part of the year. I also feel blessed to be a part of this religious fair.”

Nooruddin, 63, entered this business eight years ago, and is now assisted by his son Asad (30), who learnt the work from Sikandar. “As this market is near Har ki Pauri, a religious place, we avoid non-vegetarian food during Kanwar Mela. We cook here itself during the 10 days of the Mela because pilgrims come round-the- clock,” says Asad, adding that otherwise he works as a house painter and his father as a carpenter.

The preparations begin four months before the mela, with the kanwar-makers buying material on credit, returning the money after the festivities are over.

Sikandar invested Rs 10 lakh this time. “But I am in loss, sale has not been up to expectations. I made 1,500 kanwars but around 150 are lying unsold.”

Sajid, who spent Rs 6 lakh to make 750 kanwars, adds that while the footfall of pilgrims remained large, “most of them were daak-kanwars, who come on buses, four-wheelers and motorcycles”. “Our buyers are generally those pilgrims who walk from their homes to Haridwar and take holy water of the Ganga back in kanwars.”

The 37-year-old is planning to dismantle his 100-odd unsold kanwars, remove the cloth and decorative items and re-use them next year.

Tourism officials estimate that nearly 3.5 crore kanwariyas visited Haridwar this year, the highest ever footfall. The 2018 figures were 2.8 crore.

A supervisor at a Patanjali store in Haridwar, Neetoo Kumar, who is also from Jwalapur, says he learnt kanwar-making from Muslim artisans at the village. He sells the kanwars he makes during mela time for Rs 250-Rs 300. “I made 600 kanwars this year. All were sold as walking with small kanwars is comfortable,” he says.

Among those in the trade is his aunt Shashi. The 45-year-old started making kanwars in 2006, after her husband’s death. During the other months, she works as a midwife. Shashi says there is no religious divide among them. “Since Muslim families have been doing this work for several decades, they are good in kanwar-making. I learn new designs and decorations from them.”

While 95% of the kanwar makers in the market are locals, Rampal Singh (72) and his wife Santosh Devi (68) come to Haridwar every year from Badaterakpur village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, more than 70 km away. Pulling a plastic sheet over his temporary shop to protect his goods from rain, Rampal, who works as an agricultural labourer for the rest of the year, says, “I like making kanwars and started this work for money… We have been coming for 45 years.”

The elderly couple sell their small kanwars usually for Rs 200. With the mela ending though, they agree to sell one to Sonu Kumar, who has come driving a motorcycle from Panipat, 190 km away, for Rs 110.

Sonu is happy. He doesn’t know the significance of the kanwars, he smiles; he bought one copying the others.