The Glitch produces IAA’s awareness campaign for elderly amid coronavirus lockdown

With senior citizens especially vulnerable amid the coronavirus pandemic, the International Advertising Association (IAA) has launched awareness campaigns to help them. And creative agency The Glitch has agreed to produce a film to spread this message.

“Senior citizens are among the hardest hit during the lockdown. At the Glitch we have a ready set-up to produce all forms of content at the homes of our production and video teams’ homes. I am delighted that we could support IAA in putting out this important message. In these unprecedented times we all need to come together and help,” said Pooja Jauhari CEO, The Glitch.

The IAA is a globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing advertising agencies and the media. Headquartered in New York, it has 56 chapters with individual members and professionals from 76 countries. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global.

About the senior citizens awareness campaign, immediate past president and area Director APAC IAA Ramesh Narayan said, “We are proud that our creative community and media friends always rise to the occasion and help promote good causes. The Rotary District will help amplify the campaign on social media through its network of 103 clubs in the region.”

About a fortnight ago, the central government had also released a set of dos and don’ts for the elderly, to safeguard their physical and mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment along with the Department of Geriatric Medicine, AIIMS New Delhi,included guidelines for caregivers of the elderly.

