The Daily Catch-Up: Your essential round-up of today’s biggest stories

Rohit Sharma walks back to pavillion after loosing his wicket to England's Sam Curran during 1st ODI, at Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham. (ANI Photo)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. We’ve picked today’s stories that will matter tomorrow—from politics and public policy to education, sport and the human stories that stayed with us long after the headlines moved on.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

West Bengal: Three students are killed after a train collides with a school van in Murshidabad.

Three students are killed after a train collides with a school van in Murshidabad. Politics: More Opposition parties rally behind Sonam Wangchuk as his hunger strike continues.

More Opposition parties rally behind Sonam Wangchuk as his hunger strike continues. Education: NEET results throw up remarkable stories from the country’s top rankers.

NEET results throw up remarkable stories from the country’s top rankers. Delhi: The Capital gets a new Police Commissioner while civic administration undergoes another key change.

The Capital gets a new Police Commissioner while civic administration undergoes another key change. Sport: India debate Rohit Sharma’s future as Argentina discover another attacking star alongside Lionel Messi.

The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing

A school commute turned tragic after a train struck a van carrying children in Murshidabad.

Support for the activist’s protest is spreading across party lines, adding fresh political momentum to a campaign that has steadily grown beyond Ladakh.

The Congress and the BJP have opened a new front in their electoral battle, with the discussion now centring on voter verification and residency requirements.