The Daily Catch-Up: Your essential round-up of today’s biggest stories

Missed today's biggest stories? From the Murshidabad school van tragedy and Sonam Wangchuk's widening support to NEET toppers, Bihar's new rural tax and Delhi's new police chief, here's your evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 06:40 PM IST
Your 3-minute evening briefing: Rohit Sharma walks back to pavillion after loosing his wicket to England's Sam Curran during 1st ODI, at Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham Rohit Sharma walks back to pavillion after loosing his wicket to England's Sam Curran during 1st ODI, at Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham. (ANI Photo)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. We’ve picked today’s stories that will matter tomorrow—from politics and public policy to education, sport and the human stories that stayed with us long after the headlines moved on.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

  • West Bengal: Three students are killed after a train collides with a school van in Murshidabad.
  • Politics: More Opposition parties rally behind Sonam Wangchuk as his hunger strike continues.
  • Education: NEET results throw up remarkable stories from the country’s top rankers.
  • Delhi: The Capital gets a new Police Commissioner while civic administration undergoes another key change.
  • Sport: India debate Rohit Sharma’s future as Argentina discover another attacking star alongside Lionel Messi.
The Daily Catch Up The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing

Three students killed in Murshidabad rail crossing tragedy

A school commute turned tragic after a train struck a van carrying children in Murshidabad.

Opposition closes ranks behind Sonam Wangchuk

Support for the activist’s protest is spreading across party lines, adding fresh political momentum to a campaign that has steadily grown beyond Ladakh.

Karnataka’s voter roll debate moves to permanent residence certificates

The Congress and the BJP have opened a new front in their electoral battle, with the discussion now centring on voter verification and residency requirements.

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Delhi appoints a new Police Commissioner

The appointment of Anurag Kumar marks a key leadership change for Delhi Police as the force prepares to tackle a demanding law-and-order agenda.

Why Bihar is introducing a rural holding tax

A proposed property tax in villages has triggered debate over rural governance, local finances and the political risks of expanding the tax net.

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The Delhi student who topped NEET

Behind this year’s All India Rank 1 is a story of discipline, ambition and years of preparation aimed at one goal: joining AIIMS.

NEET topper recalls the uncertainty after the exam was cancelled

The country’s top-ranked candidate reflects on navigating one of the most turbulent admission seasons in recent memory—and the resilience it demanded.

Explained: Why Nolan’s IMAX vision faces hurdles in India

Christopher Nolan’s cinematic ambitions depend on technology that remains scarce in India. This explainer looks at the gap between filmmaking and exhibition.

Kerala Plus One results declared

Thousands of students can now access their Higher Secondary first-year results as Kerala’s admission cycle moves into its next phase.

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Podcast of the day: NCP(SP) delimitation stand, India’s first hydrogen train, and Mission Aagman

After the tree collapse, a family searches for a way forward

Months after losing a loved one in Mumbai’s tree-collapse tragedy, one family is trying to rebuild its life while grappling with grief and unanswered questions.

A cardiologist’s death sparks questions about doctors’ workloads

The sudden death of a Rohtak cardiologist has renewed conversations about long working hours, chronic stress and the pressures facing medical professionals.

Rohit Sharma’s future returns to the spotlight

India’s team management has addressed questions over Rohit Sharma’s form and future, even as speculation around the veteran opener continues.

The growing partnership powering Argentina

Argentina’s latest World Cup campaign has highlighted a flourishing understanding between Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández. This analysis explores why it has become so effective.

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Photo of the day

Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike and Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, demanding the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhans resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike and Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest, demanding the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhans resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Aamir Khan revisits the origins of Rancho

As Sonam Wangchuk’s protest dominates headlines, Aamir Khan has responded to renewed claims about the inspiration behind one of Bollywood’s most iconic characters.

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