The Daily Catch-Up: Your essential round-up of today’s biggest stories

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. We’ve picked today’s stories that will matter tomorrow—from politics and public policy to education, sport and the human stories that stayed with us long after the headlines moved on.
A school commute turned tragic after a train struck a van carrying children in Murshidabad.
Support for the activist’s protest is spreading across party lines, adding fresh political momentum to a campaign that has steadily grown beyond Ladakh.
The Congress and the BJP have opened a new front in their electoral battle, with the discussion now centring on voter verification and residency requirements.
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The appointment of Anurag Kumar marks a key leadership change for Delhi Police as the force prepares to tackle a demanding law-and-order agenda.
A proposed property tax in villages has triggered debate over rural governance, local finances and the political risks of expanding the tax net.
Behind this year’s All India Rank 1 is a story of discipline, ambition and years of preparation aimed at one goal: joining AIIMS.
The country’s top-ranked candidate reflects on navigating one of the most turbulent admission seasons in recent memory—and the resilience it demanded.
Christopher Nolan’s cinematic ambitions depend on technology that remains scarce in India. This explainer looks at the gap between filmmaking and exhibition.
Thousands of students can now access their Higher Secondary first-year results as Kerala’s admission cycle moves into its next phase.
Months after losing a loved one in Mumbai’s tree-collapse tragedy, one family is trying to rebuild its life while grappling with grief and unanswered questions.
The sudden death of a Rohtak cardiologist has renewed conversations about long working hours, chronic stress and the pressures facing medical professionals.
India’s team management has addressed questions over Rohit Sharma’s form and future, even as speculation around the veteran opener continues.
Argentina’s latest World Cup campaign has highlighted a flourishing understanding between Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández. This analysis explores why it has become so effective.
As Sonam Wangchuk’s protest dominates headlines, Aamir Khan has responded to renewed claims about the inspiration behind one of Bollywood’s most iconic characters.