The Daily Catch-Up: Courts, politics and rescue operations

Police call vehicle owners to remove cars stranded on the submerged riverside road near the PMC headquarters after water released from the Khadakwasla Dam inundated the stretch following incessant rainfall, in Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Questions around the independence of public institutions returned to the spotlight today, even as the political aftershocks of the student protests continued to play out across the country.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing. The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing.

The constitutional challenge to the appointment process for the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners returned before the Supreme Court.

Breaking his silence on the student protests, the AAP leader argued that the priority should now be meaningful reform rather than political messaging.

From the BJP to the Opposition, parties are reassessing how a generation mobilised by education issues has altered India’s political landscape.