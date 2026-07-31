The Daily Catch-Up: Courts, politics and rescue operations

Dear Reader,
Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Questions around the independence of public institutions returned to the spotlight today, even as the political aftershocks of the student protests continued to play out across the country.
The constitutional challenge to the appointment process for the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners returned before the Supreme Court.
Breaking his silence on the student protests, the AAP leader argued that the priority should now be meaningful reform rather than political messaging.
From the BJP to the Opposition, parties are reassessing how a generation mobilised by education issues has altered India’s political landscape.
While Delhi has withdrawn multiple FIRs linked to the demonstrations, protesters in Maharashtra continue to wait for similar action.
A woman has been booked over alleged abusive remarks directed at the Prime Minister during the Jantar Mantar demonstrations.
A performance featuring references to the Ram temple donation issue has become the latest flashpoint in Bihar’s political discourse.
Bank accounts not linked to Permanent Account Numbers have come under scrutiny, affecting customers across Jammu and Kashmir.
This explainer looks at the renewed pressure on Spain’s borders, the role of Morocco and what the developments mean for the Schengen region.
Emergency teams continued rescue operations after a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra, with casualties reported and fears that more people remain trapped.
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The brother of Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch was critically injured in a shooting, prompting a police investigation in Karachi.
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey explains the thinking behind the team’s new jersey ahead of the next major international tournaments.
The filmmaker weighed in on discussions around fixed working hours, saying every production should respect its own work culture.
The actor spoke about his family’s long struggle after his wife’s cancer relapsed for a sixth time, sharing the emotional impact of the illness.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.