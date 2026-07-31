The Daily Catch-Up: Courts, politics and rescue operations

From the Supreme Court examining the law governing the Chief Election Commissioner's appointment and the continuing fallout from the student protests to a deadly building collapse in Maharashtra, here's your evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 07:53 PM IST
Police call vehicle owners to remove cars stranded on the submerged riverside road near the PMC headquarters after water released from the Khadakwasla Dam inundated the stretch following incessant rainfall, in Pune.Police call vehicle owners to remove cars stranded on the submerged riverside road near the PMC headquarters after water released from the Khadakwasla Dam inundated the stretch following incessant rainfall, in Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
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Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Questions around the independence of public institutions returned to the spotlight today, even as the political aftershocks of the student protests continued to play out across the country.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing. The Daily Catch-Up: Your evening briefing.

Supreme Court examines law governing Election Commission appointments

The constitutional challenge to the appointment process for the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners returned before the Supreme Court.

Raghav Chadha calls for outcomes over optics

Breaking his silence on the student protests, the AAP leader argued that the priority should now be meaningful reform rather than political messaging.

Podcast of the day: NEET row: New anti-cheating bill, pellet gun use, and govt on protest FIRs

Political Pulse: The political class adjusts to Gen Z

From the BJP to the Opposition, parties are reassessing how a generation mobilised by education issues has altered India’s political landscape.

Uneven relief for protesters across states

While Delhi has withdrawn multiple FIRs linked to the demonstrations, protesters in Maharashtra continue to wait for similar action.

Police register case over remarks made during protest

A woman has been booked over alleged abusive remarks directed at the Prime Minister during the Jantar Mantar demonstrations.

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Political Pulse: A satirical skit becomes political ammunition

A performance featuring references to the Ram temple donation issue has become the latest flashpoint in Bihar’s political discourse.

Thousands of J&K bank accounts face restrictions

Bank accounts not linked to Permanent Account Numbers have come under scrutiny, affecting customers across Jammu and Kashmir.

Photo of the day: Fumigation to prevent mosquito disease

Fumigation to prevent mosquito disease in NDMC area at Madhav Rao Scindia Marg, in New Delhi Fumigation to prevent mosquito disease in NDMC area at Madhav Rao Scindia Marg, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Explained: Why Spain’s migration challenge matters to Europe

This explainer looks at the renewed pressure on Spain’s borders, the role of Morocco and what the developments mean for the Schengen region.

Rescue efforts continue after Bhiwandi building collapse

Emergency teams continued rescue operations after a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra, with casualties reported and fears that more people remain trapped.

 

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Shooting in Karachi targets gangster’s brother

The brother of Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch was critically injured in a shooting, prompting a police investigation in Karachi.

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Why Hockey India has redesigned its jersey

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey explains the thinking behind the team’s new jersey ahead of the next major international tournaments.

Venky Atluri joins debate on working hours in cinema

The filmmaker weighed in on discussions around fixed working hours, saying every production should respect its own work culture.

Sharib Hashmi opens up about his wife’s cancer battle

The actor spoke about his family’s long struggle after his wife’s cancer relapsed for a sixth time, sharing the emotional impact of the illness.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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