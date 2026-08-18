The Daily Catch-Up: CJP probe, Jharkhand exam protest, social media takedowns and more

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Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up from The Indian Express, your one-stop source for the biggest stories of the day, as well as others you may have missed.
The Supreme Court is considering a mechanism for an independent examination of allegations arising from the crackdown during the CJP-led protests.
The use of personnel in civilian clothes during the July 20 protest has become a specific point of questioning before the Supreme Court.
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato has ended his fast after the Jharkhand government cancelled the JSSC-CGL examination.
The BJP is paying particular attention to 23 constituencies it lost in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election.
Government agencies sent around 1.95 lakh blocking orders to Instagram, Facebook and YouTube between March and July 2026, according to data accessed by The Indian Express.
Applications under West Bengal’s Annapurna Yojana are being scrutinised through identity and eligibility checks, with Aadhaar-related discrepancies among the issues affecting applications.
The Enforcement Directorate has flagged an alleged attempt involving IAS officers and Markfed tenders.
A case involving alleged bribery at Maharashtra’s Mantralaya has reached the stage where government sanction for prosecution becomes a key issue.
Mumbai and neighbouring areas remain under scrutiny as weather conditions fluctuate.
Goa Police are examining the use of postal and courier networks in the movement of drugs.
The Bihar Police have presented their account of a case involving a constable who fired an AK-47 rifle, telling the Supreme Court that he was trapped.
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Indian authorities have begun the process for a trial in absentia against six Pakistani accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
A second postmortem conducted by an AIIMS Delhi medical board has added to the forensic record in the death of actor and model Twisha Sharma.
Yogendra Yadav reflects on patriotism, public expression and the changing political meaning attached to national symbols.
The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.