The Daily Catch-Up: CJP probe, Jharkhand exam protest, social media takedowns and more

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ended his hunger strike at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari. (Source: X/ @DipikaPS)

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Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up from The Indian Express, your one-stop source for the biggest stories of the day, as well as others you may have missed.

The Supreme Court is considering a mechanism for an independent examination of allegations arising from the crackdown during the CJP-led protests.

The use of personnel in civilian clothes during the July 20 protest has become a specific point of questioning before the Supreme Court.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato has ended his fast after the Jharkhand government cancelled the JSSC-CGL examination.



The BJP is paying particular attention to 23 constituencies it lost in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election.