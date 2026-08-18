The Daily Catch-Up: CJP probe, Jharkhand exam protest, social media takedowns and more

The Supreme Court weighs a panel to examine the CJP protest crackdown; a Jharkhand student leader ends his fast after the JSSC-CGL cancellation; Express data reveals nearly 2 lakh government takedown orders in five months; and fresh questions emerge over welfare, policing and public accountability.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readUpdated: Aug 18, 2026 08:39 PM IST
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ended his hunger strike at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari. (Source: X/ @DipikaPS)Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ended his hunger strike at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari. (Source: X/ @DipikaPS)
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Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up from The Indian Express, your one-stop source for the biggest stories of the day, as well as others you may have missed.

Podcast of the day:Mumbai landslide warnings, an eroding coast, and BJP’s reshuffle

Supreme Court considers panel to examine CJP protest crackdown

The Supreme Court is considering a mechanism for an independent examination of allegations arising from the crackdown during the CJP-led protests.

Why Delhi Police used plain-clothes personnel during the Jantar Mantar protest

The use of personnel in civilian clothes during the July 20 protest has become a specific point of questioning before the Supreme Court.

Jharkhand student leader ends fast after JSSC-CGL cancellation

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato has ended his fast after the Jharkhand government cancelled the JSSC-CGL examination.

Why the BJP is micro-managing 23 seats it lost in Uttarakhand

The BJP is paying particular attention to 23 constituencies it lost in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election.

Nearly 2 lakh government ‘take down’ orders in five months: Express data

Government agencies sent around 1.95 lakh blocking orders to Instagram, Facebook and YouTube between March and July 2026, according to data accessed by The Indian Express.

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Annapurna Yojana: Aadhaar rejections add another layer to Bengal’s welfare politics

Applications under West Bengal’s Annapurna Yojana are being scrutinised through identity and eligibility checks, with Aadhaar-related discrepancies among the issues affecting applications.

ED flags alleged attempts to influence Markfed tenders

The Enforcement Directorate has flagged an alleged attempt involving IAS officers and Markfed tenders.

Mantralaya bribe case: prosecution sanction becomes the next hurdle

A case involving alleged bribery at Maharashtra’s Mantralaya has reached the stage where government sanction for prosecution becomes a key issue.

Mumbai’s rain outlook: cloudy skies, showers and the El Niño factor

Mumbai and neighbouring areas remain under scrutiny as weather conditions fluctuate.

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Why Goa police are looking at postal and courier services in the drug trade

Goa Police are examining the use of postal and courier networks in the movement of drugs.

Bihar Police tell Supreme Court constable who fired AK-47 was ‘trapped’

The Bihar Police have presented their account of a case involving a constable who fired an AK-47 rifle, telling the Supreme Court that he was trapped.

 

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26/11 case: India moves towards trial in absentia of Pakistani accused

Indian authorities have begun the process for a trial in absentia against six Pakistani accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Twisha Sharma case: what the AIIMS postmortem found

A second postmortem conducted by an AIIMS Delhi medical board has added to the forensic record in the death of actor and model Twisha Sharma.

What will we sing of now, when we sing of patriotism?

Yogendra Yadav reflects on patriotism, public expression and the changing political meaning attached to national symbols.

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The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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