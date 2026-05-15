The Brothers Biwal: Rajasthan family that saw 4 kids crack NEET last year now at centre of leak storm

“It is a matter of great pride for my family that five of our children have been selected for government medical college (MBBS). Hearty wishes to all the children for a bright future,” reads a November 6, 2025, Facebook post by Dinesh Biwal, a resident of Jamwa Ramgarh, an hour from Jaipur.

Till about 7:40 pm on Thursday, CBI sleuths had spent over three hours at Dinesh’s home, located in a large compound with lawns, stone apple trees and at least two cars, with a picturesque view of the Aravallis.

While CBI officials are tight-lipped, the Biwal family is at the centre of a storm following the NEET 2026 paper leak. According to officials, it is alleged that Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Maharashtra, shared the question paper with Yash Yadav of Gurgaon, who shared it with the Biwal family.

An accused being taken into custody by CBI officials from the Nashik Crime Branch Unit-2 office in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, in Nashik on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab) An accused being taken into custody by CBI officials from the Nashik Crime Branch Unit-2 office in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, in Nashik on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

It is alleged that Yash knew Vikas Biwal, Mangilal Biwal’s son. With the paper, for which they allegedly paid Rs 15-30 lakh, now in their possession, brothers Dinesh and Mangilal allegedly started selling it in Sikar for a profit.

Dinesh, Mangilal, and Vikas have since been arrested by the CBI.

The brothers run a real estate business, Biwal Properties, at Jamwa Ramgarh. A third brother, Ghanshyam, is no more.

The Congress has alleged that the family was involved in unfair practices in the 2024 and 2025 NEET examinations, too.

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Mangilal’s two children, including Vikas, cleared the NEET in 2025 and are studying in government medical colleges in Rajasthan. Ghanshyam’s two daughters also cleared it last year and are studying in government medical colleges. It is alleged that Dinesh was keen to get the paper this year as his son, a minor, was going to appear for the examination. Rajni, Dinesh’s wife, acknowledged that four family members had indeed cleared NEET last year.

The family’s political connections have come under scrutiny, too. On January 5, sitting BJP MLA from Jamwa Ramgarh, Mahendra Pal Meena, wished Mangilal on his birthday on Facebook. The same month, Dinesh, who claimed to be a BJP youth wing leader, had his hoardings installed in and around Jamwa Ramgarh with a photo of himself and Meena, extending New Year and Republic Day greetings. The brothers have been photographed with several BJP leaders from the state, including former MLAs and ministers.

Members of ABVP clash with police during a protest outside the NTA office in New Members of ABVP clash with police during a protest outside the NTA office in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged, “Dinesh Biwal is an office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Is this the reason why the BJP government in Rajasthan tried to cover up the NEET paper leak and did not file any FIR?.”

But BJP state president Madan Rathore said that no person from the Biwal family is a BJP member. He said that Gehlot “is misinformed and is levelling accusations without facts”. “The person he is referring to is not our worker. It is commonplace these days to get photographed with anyone in public life, but it is not appropriate to associate someone with the party solely on the basis of a photo,” he said, adding that “we are not trying to protect anyone.”

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Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra alleged, “BJP’s paper leak masterminds leaked the NEET exam papers from 2024 to 2026… these masterminds secured selections for four children from their family in NEET 2024-2025.”

Before the CBI arrived at their residence, Dinesh and Mangilal’s mother, Prabhu Devi, had called the allegations against her sons “false.” “They are being framed. They were taken away three or four days ago, I don’t remember,” she said.

On Thursday, CBI officials seized several documents and other items from their home.

Almost a day ago, while being whisked away by the officials inside a vehicle, one of the family members hid his face with his arms. “Bade logon ko bachaya ja raha hai (The bigwigs are being protected),” he claimed before being taken away.